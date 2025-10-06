CO2-Based Plastics Industry: Market Dynamics, Innovations, and Strategic Initiatives Explored

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2-Based Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes details about products, production processes and applications for CO2-based plastics. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding CO2-based plastics and their users.
The global CO2-based plastics market is segmented into the following categories:
- By product type (polycarbonates, polyurethanes, polypropylene carbonate, polyethylene carbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, and other).
- By production process (electrochemistry, microbial synthesis and thermocatalysis).
- By application (packaging, automotive components, construction materials, electronic components, textile processing and other).
- By region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW)).
Report Scope
- In-depth analysis of the global markets for CO2-based plastics
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, production process, application and region
- Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, innovations and standards and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Avantium
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Covestro AG
- Empower Materials
- Lanzatech
- LG Chem
- Natureworks LLC.
- Plastipak Holdings Inc.
- Twelve Benefit Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|87
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Future Trends and Developments
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Segmental Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the CO2-Based Plastics Market
- Importance of CO2-Based Plastics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Net-Zero Commitments and Mounting CO2-Based Plastics Consumption
- Growing Scientific Research in Packaging Applications
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness
- Rivalry and Synergies with Bioplastics
- Market Opportunities
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Opportunities for Textile Applications
- Market Challenges
- High Initial Investment
- Performance Limitations
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Newest Technology
- Production of Biodegradable Plastics from CO2 Emissions
- Groundbreaking Technology for Carbon Capture
- Evolution of Volta Technology
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global CO2-Based Plastics Market
- Manufacturers
- Sales
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Polyurethanes
- Polycarbonates
- Polypropylene Carbonate
- Polyethylene Carbonate
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Other
- Market Analysis, by Production Process
- Thermocatalysis
- Electrochemistry
- Microbial Synthesis
- Market Analysis, by Application
- Packaging
- Automotive Components
- Construction Materials
- Electronic Components
- Textile Processing
- Others
- Market Analysis, by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Company Profiles
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Avantium
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Covestro AG
- Empower Materials
- Lanzatech
- LG Chem
- Natureworks LLC.
- Plastipak Holdings Inc.
- Twelve Benefit Corp.
