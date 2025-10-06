CO2-Based Plastics Industry: Market Dynamics, Innovations, and Strategic Initiatives Explored

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2-Based Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes details about products, production processes and applications for CO2-based plastics. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding CO2-based plastics and their users.

The global CO2-based plastics market is segmented into the following categories:

By product type (polycarbonates, polyurethanes, polypropylene carbonate, polyethylene carbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, and other).

By production process (electrochemistry, microbial synthesis and thermocatalysis).

By application (packaging, automotive components, construction materials, electronic components, textile processing and other).

By region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW)).

Report Scope

In-depth analysis of the global markets for CO2-based plastics

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, production process, application and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, innovations and standards and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies Asahi Kasei Corp. Avantium Cardia Bioplastics Covestro AG Empower Materials Lanzatech LG Chem Natureworks LLC. Plastipak Holdings Inc. Twelve Benefit Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the CO2-Based Plastics Market

Importance of CO2-Based Plastics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Net-Zero Commitments and Mounting CO2-Based Plastics Consumption Growing Scientific Research in Packaging Applications

Market Restraints Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness Rivalry and Synergies with Bioplastics

Market Opportunities Partnerships and Collaborations Opportunities for Textile Applications

Market Challenges High Initial Investment Performance Limitations



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Newest Technology

Production of Biodegradable Plastics from CO2 Emissions

Groundbreaking Technology for Carbon Capture

Evolution of Volta Technology

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global CO2-Based Plastics Market

Manufacturers

Sales

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Polyurethanes Polycarbonates Polypropylene Carbonate Polyethylene Carbonate Polyethylene Terephthalate Other

Market Analysis, by Production Process Thermocatalysis Electrochemistry Microbial Synthesis

Market Analysis, by Application Packaging Automotive Components Construction Materials Electronic Components Textile Processing Others

Market Analysis, by Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Avantium

Cardia Bioplastics

Covestro AG

Empower Materials

Lanzatech

LG Chem

Natureworks LLC.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Twelve Benefit Corp.

