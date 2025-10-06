Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Charger Market Analysis: Forecast and Trends Through 2030

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Charger: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the global GaN charger market and analyzes market trends. It gives the global revenue ($ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025 through the end of 2030.

The market is segmented by power range, device type, sales channel and region. Geographical segments are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World (South America, Middle East and Africa).

The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major companies in the market.







Report Scope

39 data tables and 56 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global markets for gallium nitride (GaN)-powered chargers

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects of the market, accompanied by a market share analysis bypower range, device type, sales channel and region

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and a global supply chain analysis

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Review of the impact of ongoing U.S. tariffs on the GaN-powered charger market

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies in the market, includingAnker Innovations, AUKEY, Belkin, Ugreen, and Baseus

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario

Future Expectations

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Global Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Interest Rate-Related Risks

Global Geopolitical Landscape

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the GaN-Powered Charger Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement and Mining

Substrate and Wafer Manufacturing

Epitaxial Growth and Wafer Processing

GaN Semiconductor Device Manufacturing

Power Management and Controller IC Manufacturing

Charger Assembly and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)

Distribution and Retail Channels

End-User Applications and Market Segments

After-Sales Service and Support

R&D Activities

Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Demand for Fast Charging and Multi-device Charging Worldwide Increasing Focus Toward Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Proliferation of USB-C Power Delivery

Market Restraints High Cost of GaN-Powered Chargers Compatibility Issues with GaN-Powered Chargers

Market Opportunities Growing EV Demand Worldwide Government Infrastructure Integration of Universal Charging Solutions The Increasing Adoption of Compact Charging Solutions



Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Emerging Trends Shift Toward Multi-functional GaN Power Systems Sustainability and Carbon Neutrality Focus

Emerging Technologies Multi-Channel NTC Sensor Technology with Real-Time Thermal Monitoring Airpyra Stacking Technology and Advanced Component Integration GaNSafe Integrated Protection Technology

Patent Analysis

Geographical Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Power Range

Low Power (18W to 30W) Medium Power (35W to 65W) High Power (65W to 100W) Ultra-high Power (More than 100 Watts)

Market Breakdown by Device Type

Smartphones and Tablets Laptops Multi-devices Others

Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Offline Sales

Market Breakdown by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Analysis of Key Companies

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the GaN-Powered Chargers Industry: ESG Perspective

Key Takeaways

Key ESG Issues in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market

Company Profiles

Anker Innovations

Artmu Korea Co. Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Aukey Official

Baseus.Com

Belkin

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lenovo

Nimble

Samsung

Shenzhen Xinspower Technology Co. Ltd.

Spigen Korea Inc.

Stuffcool

Ugreen

Visiontek.Com

Xiaomi

Zagg Inc.

