Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Charger Market Analysis: Forecast and Trends Through 2030

This report provides an overview of the global GaN charger market and analyzes market trends. It gives the global revenue ($ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025 through the end of 2030.
The market is segmented by power range, device type, sales channel and region. Geographical segments are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World (South America, Middle East and Africa).
The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major companies in the market.
Report Scope
- 39 data tables and 56 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global markets for gallium nitride (GaN)-powered chargers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects of the market, accompanied by a market share analysis bypower range, device type, sales channel and region
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and a global supply chain analysis
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Review of the impact of ongoing U.S. tariffs on the GaN-powered charger market
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies in the market, includingAnker Innovations, AUKEY, Belkin, Ugreen, and Baseus
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|131
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Future Expectations
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Global Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions
- Interest Rate-Related Risks
- Global Geopolitical Landscape
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the GaN-Powered Charger Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Procurement and Mining
- Substrate and Wafer Manufacturing
- Epitaxial Growth and Wafer Processing
- GaN Semiconductor Device Manufacturing
- Power Management and Controller IC Manufacturing
- Charger Assembly and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)
- Distribution and Retail Channels
- End-User Applications and Market Segments
- After-Sales Service and Support
- R&D Activities
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Fast Charging and Multi-device Charging Worldwide
- Increasing Focus Toward Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
- Proliferation of USB-C Power Delivery
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of GaN-Powered Chargers
- Compatibility Issues with GaN-Powered Chargers
- Market Opportunities
- Growing EV Demand Worldwide
- Government Infrastructure Integration of Universal Charging Solutions
- The Increasing Adoption of Compact Charging Solutions
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Emerging Trends
- Shift Toward Multi-functional GaN Power Systems
- Sustainability and Carbon Neutrality Focus
- Emerging Technologies
- Multi-Channel NTC Sensor Technology with Real-Time Thermal Monitoring
- Airpyra Stacking Technology and Advanced Component Integration
- GaNSafe Integrated Protection Technology
- Patent Analysis
- Geographical Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Power Range
- Low Power (18W to 30W)
- Medium Power (35W to 65W)
- High Power (65W to 100W)
- Ultra-high Power (More than 100 Watts)
- Market Breakdown by Device Type
- Smartphones and Tablets
- Laptops
- Multi-devices
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
- Online Sales Channel
- Offline Sales
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the GaN-Powered Chargers Industry: ESG Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Key ESG Issues in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market
Company Profiles
- Anker Innovations
- Artmu Korea Co. Ltd.
- Asustek Computer Inc.
- Aukey Official
- Baseus.Com
- Belkin
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lenovo
- Nimble
- Samsung
- Shenzhen Xinspower Technology Co. Ltd.
- Spigen Korea Inc.
- Stuffcool
- Ugreen
- Visiontek.Com
- Xiaomi
- Zagg Inc.
