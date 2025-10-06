Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2035 | Innovative Therapies Redefine Treatment Landscape for Rare GEP-NETs

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the GEP-NETs market is driven by the increasing incidence of these tumors, better detection through advanced diagnostics, and rising awareness. The aging population and greater access to healthcare are fuelling demand for treatments. The approval of novel therapies such as peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) and the expansion of research and development are further accelerating market growth.



The GEP-NETs market faces challenges such as high treatment costs, which can limit patient access, and complex diagnostic procedures, often leading to late-stage diagnoses. Additionally, the rarity of these tumors results in limited clinical expertise, particularly in underserved regions. Regulatory hurdles also slow the approval of new treatments, impeding timely access to novel therapies.



Recent advancements in GEP-NETs treatment include the introduction of targeted therapies such as PRRT, which uses radiolabeled somatostatin analogs, improving treatment efficacy and minimizing side effects. New drug candidates, including somatostatin analogs and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, are under development. Additionally, immunotherapies are showing potential, with clinical trials exploring their role in GEP-NETs treatment.



The GEP-NETs market is competitive, with major players such as Ipsen, Novartis, and Roche leading with approved therapies such as somatuline and sandostatin. Emerging biotech companies are developing next-generation therapies, such as PRRT and immunotherapies. Collaborations between industry players and research institutions are common, focusing on personalized medicine and biomarker-driven treatments to address specific patient needs.



Market Segmentation:

The global gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by several key drivers.

Firstly, the increasing global incidence of GEP-NETs, with over 12,000 new cases reported annually in the U.S. alone, has heightened the demand for effective treatment options. Secondly, advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as Gallium-68 DOTATATE PET/CT scans, have enabled earlier and more accurate detection of these tumors, facilitating timely intervention. Thirdly, the development and approval of novel therapies, including peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with lutathera, have expanded treatment options, offering improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Additionally, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients has led to more diagnoses and, consequently, a greater need for therapeutic solutions.

Furthermore, the rise in research and development activities, supported by both public and private sectors, is accelerating the discovery of new treatment modalities and biomarkers, further driving market expansion.



