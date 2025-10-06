China Industrial Robotics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Collaborative Robots and Regional Hubs Expand Robotics Adoption Across China's SMEs

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Handling, Welding & Soldering, Assembling & Disassembling, Processing, Cleanroom, Dispensing and Others), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's industrial robotics market size was estimated at USD 9.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.54 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The rapid automation demand across key manufacturing industries such as electronics and automotive, fueled by rising labor costs and workforce aging in China, is significantly boosting the market growth. Additionally, the rising shift towards smart manufacturing is significantly enhancing productivity, quality control, and operational efficiency, thereby driving the rapid expansion of China's industrial robotics industry.







China's growing government initiatives and investments are significantly boosting market demand. For instance, in March 2025, the China National Development and Reform Commission announced the launch of a state-backed venture capital fund aimed at attracting nearly RMB 1 trillion over 20 years to support robotics, AI, and smart manufacturing, underscoring the government's deep commitment to scaling domestic deployment and innovation. By combining heavy investment, targeted policy incentives, and coordinated planning, the government is driving growth in the industrial automation and robotics industry.



Additionally, the rapid advancements in AI-powered industrial robots for various tasks such as floor cleaning, material handling, and assembly are significantly boosting the growth of China's industrial robotics industry. Using advanced AI technologies, these robots improve efficiency, accuracy, and automation across manufacturing and service sectors, lowering labor costs and increasing productivity. The country's strong emphasis on innovation, expanding production capacity, and growing adoption in automotive, electronics, healthcare, and other industries is expected to propel rapid industry growth in the coming years.



Furthermore, the rise of collaborative robots (cobots) and regional industrial hubs is expanding robotics adoption in China, reaching beyond traditional large-scale manufacturers to include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and specialized sectors. Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou have become innovation centers focusing on AI, electronics, automotive, and aerospace robotics applications. These regional dynamics are accelerating customized automation solutions across China's vast industrial landscape, democratizing access, fostering innovation, and enabling deeper penetration of robotics nationwide, thereby advancing the Chinese industrial robotics industry.



Moreover, major companies operating in China's industrial robotics sector are adopting multifaceted strategies to capitalize on the country's rapid automation growth and government support. Many global leaders and domestic firms are heavily investing in local manufacturing and R&D facilities to customize robots for China's diverse industrial needs while cutting costs and lead times. For example, in July 2025, ABB Ltd launched three new robot families produced at its Shanghai Mega Factory, integrating AI and cloud technologies to provide flexible, scalable solutions for mid-market and SME customers. Such strategies by leading companies are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.



China Industrial Robotics Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest technology trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the China industrial robotics market report based on application and end use.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered China





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. China Industrial Robotics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Challenge

3.3. China Industrial Robotics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. China Industrial Robotics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. China Industrial Robotics Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Automotive

4.4. Electrical/Electronics

4.5. Metal/Heavy Machinery

4.6. Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics

4.7. Food

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. China Industrial Robotics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Electrical/Electronics

5.4. Metal/Heavy Machinery

5.5. Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics

5.6. Food

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. China Industrial Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Company Market Positioning

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Changzhou Yuanchuan Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Comau Group

DEEP Robotics

Denso Corporation

ECOVACS Robotics

Epson Corporation

Estun Automation Co., Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Flexiv Ltd.

Hangzhou Unitree Robotics Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

SIASUN Robot & Automation CO., Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b3q4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment