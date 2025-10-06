Vehicle Emission Sensor Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Stricter Regulations Boost Demand for Nitric Oxide and Oxygen Sensors

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Emission Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicle Emission Sensor Market is projected to expand from USD 4.187 billion in 2025 to USD 6.549 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.36%.

Emission sensors play a pivotal role in monitoring exhaust gases in internal combustion engines, thus aiding automotive emission control. Positioned within the exhaust pipe, these sensors measure oxygen and nitric oxide levels to optimize the air-to-fuel ratio and curtail harmful emissions.

Market expansion is driven by increasing automobile demand, stringent emission regulations, and the global transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Key Sensor Types

Nitric Oxide Sensors: Detect nitrogen dioxide in exhaust gases and send corresponding electrical signals.

Detect nitrogen dioxide in exhaust gases and send corresponding electrical signals. Oxygen Sensors: Measure oxygen levels to adjust the air-to-fuel mixture for enhanced fuel efficiency and emission reduction.

Measure oxygen levels to adjust the air-to-fuel mixture for enhanced fuel efficiency and emission reduction. Additional types like particulate matter, engine coolant, and MAP/MAF sensors contribute to emission control.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Automobile Demand and Pollution: Escalating vehicle production and environmental concerns necessitate emission sensors to limit pollution.

Escalating vehicle production and environmental concerns necessitate emission sensors to limit pollution. Electric Vehicle Adoption: A strong push for EVs relies on emission sensors for compliance, fueling market growth, demonstrated by initiatives like India's PLI scheme and investments such as the $4.1 billion Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions venture in Canada.

A strong push for EVs relies on emission sensors for compliance, fueling market growth, demonstrated by initiatives like India's PLI scheme and investments such as the $4.1 billion Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions venture in Canada. Stringent Emission Norms: Regulations like Euro 6a and projected Euro VII boost demand for advanced sensors aimed at considerably lowering pollutants.

Regulations like Euro 6a and projected Euro VII boost demand for advanced sensors aimed at considerably lowering pollutants. Diesel Vehicle Penetration: The increased usage of diesel vehicles, which demand robust emission monitoring, propels market growth further.

Geographical Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region, spearheaded by China and India, dominates the vehicle emission sensor market due to the rapid expansion of the automotive sector. In 2021, Asia-Pacific's production was about 46.7 million units, led by China with 25.2 million and India with 4.4 million units. This expansion, coupled with rigorous emission policies, bolsters Asia-Pacific as a primary market driver.

Key Product Offerings

DEP Emission Sensor: Created by Detroit Engineered Products, this sensor aids emission reduction across sectors like automotive and aerospace by monitoring emissions and optimizing engine performance.

Created by Detroit Engineered Products, this sensor aids emission reduction across sectors like automotive and aerospace by monitoring emissions and optimizing engine performance. SEMTECH DS+ Light-Duty PEMS: This system, designed for real-world emission testing of light-duty vehicles, facilitates calibration and compliance reporting, enhancing regulatory adherence.

Fueled by increasing vehicle production, stricter emission standards, and the global EV trend, the vehicle emission sensor market is on a growth trajectory. With a strong automotive sector, Asia-Pacific leads, while innovations like DEP sensors and SEMTECH DS+ PEMS meet evolving regulatory and environmental demands.

Vehicle Emission Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Sensor Type: O2 Sensor, NOx Sensor, Others

O2 Sensor, NOx Sensor, Others By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle By Application: Engine Management, Exhaust Systems, Others

Engine Management, Exhaust Systems, Others By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific

