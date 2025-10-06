Company announcement

No. 25/2025

6 October 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 29 September 2025 to 3 October 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 29/09/2025 17,500 240.42 4,207,350 30/09/2025 18,000 237.60 4,276,800 01/10/2025 18,500 244.52 4,523,620 02/10/2025 17,000 256.83 4,366,110 03/10/2025 17,000 269.74 4,585,580 Accumulated for the period 88,000 - 21,959,460 Accumulated under the programme 692,896 - 171,891,380

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,053,010 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

