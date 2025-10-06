Membranes Market Global Industry Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of AXEON Water Technologies, Hyflux, Koch Separation Solutions, Membranium, Microdyn-Nadir, Nitto Denko, Pentair, Veolia, and More

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membranes Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of End User, Company Size, Business Model, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global membranes market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.77 billion in the current year to USD 29.86 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The membrane market has been undergoing significant growth in recent years, fueled by increasing applications in diverse industries. This technology involves a micro-porous barrier constructed from various materials intended for separating impurities. Membrane technology is frequently utilized for eliminating organic matter, waste from microorganisms, particulate matter, bacteria, odors, and other liquids. For example, in the agricultural sector, membrane-based filters are extensively employed in desalination plants to extract harmful components such as silica, chlorides, and sulfate residues from water.

These contaminants can negatively impact crop quality and render land unsuitable for high-yield agricultural production. Notably, due to the rising environmental concerns, numerous governments have established strict regulatory frameworks for managing wastewater, which further encourages industries to embrace innovative membrane technologies.

In response to the growing demand, various stakeholders in industry are actively investigating advanced technologies, making significant investments, and implementing strategic measures. Additionally, fueled by ongoing investments and the persistent need for membrane-based filters across various sectors, the membranes market is anticipated to experience significant growth during this forecast period.

Membranes Market: Research Coverage

The report on the membranes market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the membranes market, focusing on key market segments, including type of material, type of technology, type of application, type of end user, company size, business model, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the membranes market, focusing on key market segments, including type of material, type of technology, type of application, type of end user, company size, business model, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the membranes market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the membranes market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the membranes market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, membranes portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the membranes market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, membranes portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter. Value Chain Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the value chain, providing information on the different phases and stakeholders involved in the membranes market

Key Players in Membranes Market Profiled in the Report Include:

AXEON Water Technologies

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DOW

General Electric

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hyflux

Koch Separation Solutions

LANXESS

LG Chem

Merck

Membranium

MICRODYN-NADIR

Nitto Denko

Pentair

Parker-Hannifin

Pall Corporation

Toyobo

Toray Industries

Veolia

W. L. Gore & Associates

Membranes Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. Countries such as China and Japan have introduced stringent regulations aimed at protecting natural water resources from pollution, which has significantly increased the demand for membrane technologies in water treatment facilities. Notably, China and India have updated their Water Pollution Prevention and Control Laws to address environmental concerns. These ongoing regulatory measures have emphasized the need for desalination plants to treat wastewater prior to its release into water bodies.

However, North America is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the expanding use of membrane technologies across various industrial sectors. Moreover, the implementation of industrial regulations by the EPA, which govern water filtration standards and performance, is anticipated to boost the demand for ultrafiltration membranes in this region.

Market Share by Type of Material

Based on type of material, the global membranes market is segmented into polymeric, ceramic and others. According to estimates, currently, the polymeric material captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be attributed to the versatility and cost-effectiveness of polymeric substances such as polyvinylidene, polypropylene, and polyether sulfonate.

However, the market for polymeric membranes is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its excellent durability and strong resistance to harsh chemicals, making them highly suitable for diverse industrial applications

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on type of technology, the membranes market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis. According to estimates, currently, reverse osmosis captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of reverse osmosis (RO/FO technology) in industrial sectors, particularly for wastewater treatment and desalination. However, the market for nanofiltration is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the membranes market is segmented into water and wastewater treatment and industrial processing. According to estimates, currently, water and wastewater treatment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of membrane technologies for treating wastewater.

Advanced membranes efficiently remove contaminants such as dirt, microorganisms, and particulates, making treated water suitable for reuse across various applications. However, the market for pharmaceuticals and food & beverages sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Company Size

Based on company size, the membranes market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to estimates, currently, large enterprises captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that these companies possess significant technical expertise and are utilizing advanced technologies to develop innovative membrane solutions for a wide range of industries.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in membranes market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Report Scope:

Type of Material

Polymer

Ceramic

Others

Type of Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Type of Application

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Processing

Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Business Model

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

End User

Waste Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Power Generation

Textiles

Electronic Consumers

Geographical Regions

North America US Canada Mexico Other North American countries

Europe Austria Belgium Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Russia Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Other European countries

Asia China India Japan Singapore South Korea Other Asian countries

Latin America Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Other MENA countries

Rest of the World Australia New Zealand Other countries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9tnld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment