Fertility Services Market to Reach US$ 80.1 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fertility services market was valued at US$ 35.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 80.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Today, the United States solidifies its position as a primary engine of the global fertility services market, with procedural volumes that underscore a deep and sustained demand for treatment. The most recent SART Clinic Summary Report, published in 2024, provides a definitive measure of the industry's scale. Affiliated clinics reported an astounding total of 435,533 Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) cycles. A significant portion of these procedures, 141,857 cycles, were dedicated to egg or embryo banking. Such a large number for preservation cycles signals a fundamental shift in patient behavior towards proactive, long-term fertility management, expanding the market beyond immediate infertility treatment into life-planning services. Clinics subsequently performed a total of 198,965 embryo transfer cycles, representing the critical final stage for a vast number of patient journeys.

The outcomes resulting from these procedures are a testament to the sector's increasing efficacy and its profound societal impact. The reported cycles culminated in 89,618 live births, which corresponds to the delivery of one or more infants. In total, the number of infants born from these cycles reached 94,943. A closer look at the cycle origins reveals the vital role of cryopreservation technology in achieving these results. While 104,116 cycles were initiated using fresh nondonor eggs, a larger cohort of 120,443 cycles was initiated using thawed nondonor eggs or embryos. The dominance of thawed cycles highlights the clinical maturity and patient trust in vitrification technologies, a cornerstone of the modern fertility services market.

Key Findings in Fertility services market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 80.1 billion CAGR 9.4% Largest Region (2024) Europe (35%) By Offerings Assisted Reproductive Technology (72%) By End Users Fertility Clinics (67%) Top Drivers Technological integration of AI for superior embryo selection and personalization.

Expanding employer benefits are making expensive fertility treatments more accessible.

Growing acceptance and demand from non-traditional family structures. Top Trends A significant shift towards elective single embryo transfers for safety.

Increased focus on fertility preservation options like egg and sperm freezing.

The rapid growth of international fertility tourism seeking affordable care. Top Challenges High costs of treatment remain a significant barrier for many.

Complex and varied regulatory landscapes across different countries and states.

Ethical considerations surrounding genetic testing and emerging reproductive technologies.

The United Kingdom's Sophisticated and Rapidly Evolving Fertility Sector Offering Lucrative Opportunity

Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom’s fertility services market showcases a similarly robust growth trajectory, underpinned by a strong regulatory framework and high clinical standards. According to the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority (HFEA) report published in 2024, a substantial 78,183 IVF treatment cycles were recorded for UK patients. The trend toward fertility preservation is also firmly established, with the data showing 4,968 egg freezing (oocyte storage) cycles and a notable 12,017 sperm freezing (sperm storage) cycles. The infrastructure supporting this demand is extensive and well-monitored; as of 2024, the HFEA regulates over 100 licensed fertility clinics, ensuring a high standard of care and patient safety across the nation.

The UK fertility services market is also characterized by its advanced clinical practices and reliance on donor gametes to meet diverse patient needs. The data shows that a total of 3,742 egg donation cycles were performed for UK patients, fulfilling a critical need within the treatment landscape. The ultimate result of these comprehensive services was the birth of 21,398 babies from IVF treatment. A key indicator of the market's clinical sophistication is the widespread adoption of single embryo transfer protocols to minimize the risks associated with multiple births. A striking figure reveals that just 7% of transfers in patients under the age of 35 involved two embryos, a statistic that underscores a nationwide commitment to prioritizing the health of both mother and child.

Proactive Fertility Preservation Emerges as a Powerful and Defining Growth Vector

The proactive decision to freeze gametes and embryos for future use has transcended its origins in medical necessity to become a major societal trend and a key driver of the fertility services market. The scale of stored genetic material in the United Kingdom alone is immense. According to the HFEA, as of its latest data, 19,837 patients had eggs in storage. The number of patients with sperm in storage was more than double that figure, at 43,156. Most impressively, the number of patients with cryopreserved embryos in storage reached an extraordinary 111,288. These figures represent a massive, long-term patient base for fertility clinics and a significant recurring revenue stream from storage fees.

This trend is mirrored and amplified in the United States, where it is being actively supported by both government and corporate entities. A 2024 report confirmed that the U.S. Department of Defense's cryopreservation benefit program has now assisted over 4,000 service members in freezing their gametes. In the private sector, fertility services market benefits are a key tool for attracting talent. Progyny, a leading benefits provider, reported serving an expansive network of more than 460 large employer clients as of the first quarter of 2024. The economics of these services are substantial; the cost of a single egg-freezing cycle in the U.S. in 2024 is estimated to be between $6,000 and $10,000, exclusive of annual storage fees which themselves average between $500 and $1,000.

Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Embryo Selection and Clinical Outcomes

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) represents one of the most significant technological advancements in the ART laboratory, fundamentally reshaping embryo selection protocols. Its adoption in the United States is widespread, demonstrating its integration as a standard of care in many clinics. The latest SART data shows that a remarkable 81,192 embryo transfer cycles involved PGT for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), a screening for chromosomal abnormalities. More specialized forms of testing are also being used at scale; the number of U.S. transfer cycles utilizing PGT for Monogenic/Single Gene Defects (PGT-M) was 2,714, while an additional 1,313 cycles utilized PGT for Structural Rearrangements (PGT-SR). In the UK, the adoption is also significant, with a total of 5,331 cycles of all PGT types performed, of which 4,008 cycles were specifically for PGT-A.

The rapid uptake of PGT in the fertility services market is fueled by a constant stream of validating research and technological innovation. In a prime example, a study published in the prestigious journal Human Reproduction in February 2024 provided new insights based on an analysis of the outcomes of 1,226 blastocysts that had undergone PGT-A. The synergy between science and technology is further exemplified by regulatory milestones. In early 2024, the U.S. FDA granted marketing authorization for a new artificial intelligence-based software specifically designed to aid embryologists in the critical task of selecting the most viable embryos for transfer. Such developments are set to further enhance the value proposition of PGT within the clinical workflow.

The Vast and Underserved Male Infertility services market Opportunity

While historically overshadowed by a focus on female factors, male infertility is now recognized as a critical and equal contributor to reproductive challenges, representing a vast and previously underserved segment of the fertility services market. The sheer volume of procedures directly addressing male factor issues is telling. A total of 213,222 ART cycles in the U.S. involved Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a laboratory technique where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg, primarily developed to overcome male infertility. For more severe cases, surgical interventions are common, with the number of surgical sperm extraction procedures in the U.S. reaching 3,171. The use of donor sperm is another essential solution, with the UK reporting 1,939 treatment cycles using donated sperm.

The growing recognition of male infertility is creating new commercial and research avenues. Advanced diagnostics are becoming more accessible, with the upfront cost for a Sperm-DNA fragmentation test at a private London clinic in 2024 being approximately £495. Corporate activity is heating up; in a significant 2024 transaction, the prominent male fertility startup Legacy was acquired by the digital health company Ro. The scientific community remains highly engaged, as evidenced by a January 2024 research paper in the journal Andrology which presented analysis on semen parameters from a large cohort of 4,528 men. The direct-to-consumer market is also robust, where the cost to purchase a single vial of donor sperm from a major U.S. sperm bank in 2024 can range from $900 to $1,500 before shipping fees.

Corporate Consolidation and Investment Defining a Competitive Landscape

The global fertility services market is undergoing a phase of rapid consolidation and intense corporate activity, shaping a highly competitive and increasingly sophisticated landscape. Large clinic networks are expanding their footprint aggressively through acquisition and organic growth. As of 2024, The Prelude Network of fertility centers now comprises over 90 clinics across North America. Similarly, its major competitor, IVI-RMA Global, operates an extensive network of more than 80 clinics in 9 countries. The provider base in the United States alone is substantial, with the number of SART-affiliated fertility clinics exceeding 450 as of 2024, creating a fertile ground for further consolidation.

The financial currents driving the fertility services market are powerful. Key suppliers and device manufacturers are major players; Vitrolife, a global leader in ART devices and media, reported having approximately 1,200 employees globally in its 2023 annual report. Private equity is taking a keen interest, evidenced by a major 2024 transaction where KKR completed its acquisition of General Electric's fertility-focused ultrasound business. Publicly traded companies in the space are demonstrating strong financial performance; CooperSurgical's revenue surpassed an impressive 1 billion USD for its business segment in the 2023 fiscal year. Meanwhile, venture capital continues to fund innovation, with fertility startup Alife Health, which develops AI tools for IVF, announcing a new funding round of over $20 million in January 2024.

Economic Realities and Access Shaping the Global Patient Journey

The significant financial investment required for treatment remains a primary consideration for patients and a defining characteristic of the fertility services market. In the United States, the estimated out-of-pocket cost for a single IVF cycle in 2024 can range from $15,000 to $30,000. The cost of essential medication can add a further $3,000 to $7,000 to that total. In the United Kingdom, a single private IVF cycle in 2024 typically starts from £5,000, excluding medications. In contrast, popular European hubs like Spain offer more accessible pricing, with an IVF cycle in 2024 costing approximately €4,000 to €7,000. For the most complex patient journeys, such as those requiring a gestational carrier, the costs can be astronomical; a full surrogacy journey in the U.S. in 2024 can often exceed $150,000.

In response to these high costs, legislative and corporate actions are slowly expanding access to care in the fertility services market. As of 2024, 21 states in the U.S. have enacted laws that mandate some form of insurance coverage for fertility treatment, easing the financial burden for millions. Of those jurisdictions, 15 states have laws that specifically require coverage for IVF procedures. State-level legislative action continues to evolve. For instance, the state of Texas passed a bill in 2023, which became effective in 2024, improving insurance coverage requirements for iatrogenic infertility. The law mandates that some insurers cover fertility preservation for patients whose necessary medical treatments, like chemotherapy, are expected to cause infertility.

Innovation and Regulation Steering the Future Trajectory of Growth

The future trajectory of the global fertility services market will be co-authored by relentless scientific innovation and the dynamic evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks. The pace of research is extraordinary. As of mid-2024, the U.S. National Institutes of Health's clinical trials registry lists over 300 active or recruiting trials related to In Vitro Fertilization. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) announced that its 2024 annual meeting received approximately 2,000 scientific abstracts for presentation. Major studies are continuously refining clinical practice; a paper in The Lancet in 2024, which included 1,558 women, provided crucial new evidence on endometrial preparation for frozen embryo transfers. Innovation in 2024 also saw the development of an AI tool for sperm selection trained on over 20,000 images, promising research on non-invasive PGT involving hundreds of embryos, and breakthroughs in gene-editing with researchers correcting a mutation in mice embryos.

Simultaneously, governments and regulatory bodies in the fertility services market are adapting to these technological and societal shifts. In 2024, China's National Health Commission is actively working to increase the number of approved ART institutions to over 600 nationwide. Legal precedents are being set, as seen in a landmark 2024 High Court ruling in the UK that established a clinic's duty of care to screen a donor for a specific genetic condition. International legal frameworks are also being tested, with high court rulings in both France and Italy in 2024 addressing the complex recognition of children born via surrogacy abroad. Jurisdictions are updating their policies, with Singapore increasing the age limit for elective egg freezing to 38 in 2024 and Greece establishing a new upper age limit of 54 for women seeking ART. Amidst these changes, foundational ethical lines like the "14-day rule" for embryo research remain a key regulatory boundary, while influential bodies like the Vatican continue to shape ethical discourse, reaffirming opposition to surrogacy in its 2024 "Dignitas Infinita" declaration.

