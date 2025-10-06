Smithfield Foods To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on October 28, 2025

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released before market open on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at investors.smithfieldfoods.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at investors.smithfieldfoods.com and by dialing 877-344-7529 (international callers please dial 412-317-0088). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2239006. The replay will be available until November 4, 2025.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Investor Contact:

Julie MacMedan

Email: ir@smithfield.com

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383