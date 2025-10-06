Tango Therapeutics to Present First Clinical Data from TNG260 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that the company will have three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2025, including the first clinical data on the novel CoREST inhibitor TNG260 in non-small cell lung cancer. SITC will be held November 5-9, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.

TNG260 is a first-in-class, highly selective CoREST complex inhibitor currently being evaluated with pembrolizumab in the dose expansion phase of the TNG260 Phase 1/2 trial. The trial is currently enrolling patients with STK11-mutant/RAS wild type lung cancer, approximately ~10% of lung adenocarcinoma.

Abstracts accepted for poster presentation

Title: A Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TNG260 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with STK11-mutated advanced solid tumors

Abstract #: 561

Presenter: Salman R. Punekar, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Medical Oncology, NYU Langone Health

Date, Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 9:00am – 7:00pm EDT

Title: TNG260, a novel small-molecule CoREST inhibitor, sensitizes STK11-mutant tumors to anti-PD-1 therapy

Abstract #: 681

Presenter: Leanne Ahronian, Ph.D., Associate Director, Tango Therapeutics

Date, Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 9:00am – 7:00pm EDT

Title: Inhibition of MGAT1 overcomes STK11-driven immune evasion in non-small cell lung cancer

Abstract #: 1225

Date, Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 9:00am – 7:00pm EDT

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, Tango’s future operating performance and goals, the anticipated benefits of therapies and combination therapies (that include a Tango pipeline product), as well as the expectations, beliefs and development objectives for Tango’s product pipeline and clinical trials. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “goal”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “designed,” “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, implicit or explicit statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements:(i) the size of potential patient populations, including those with STK11-mutant/RAS wild type lung cancer; and (ii) the expected timing of: (a) development candidate declaration for certain targets; (b) initiating IND-enabling studies; (c) filing INDs; (d) clinical trial initiation, enrollment, dose escalation and dose expansion (including for combination studies); (e) disclosing initial, interim, updated, additional and final clinical trial results (including for combination studies); and (f) the expected benefits of the Company's development candidates and other product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the benefits of product candidates seen in preclinical tests and analyses may not be evident when tested in later preclinical studies or in clinical trials or when used in broader patient populations (if approved for commercial sale); Tango has limited experience conducting clinical trials (and does and will continue to rely on a third party to operate its clinical trials) and may not be able to commence its clinical trials (including opening clinical trial sites, dosing the first patient, and continued enrollment and dosing of an adequate number of clinical trial participants) when expected, may not be able to continue dosing, initiate dose escalation and/or dose expansion on anticipated timelines, and may not generate or report clinical trial results (including final, initial, interim, updated clinical trial results or additional safety and efficacy data and the establishment of proof-of-mechanism and proof-of-concept) in the anticipated timeframe (or at all); future clinical trial data releases may differ materially from initial or interim data from our current and future clinical trials; Tango’s pipeline products may not be safe and/or effective in humans; Tango has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date from product sales, and may never become profitable; other companies may be able to identify and develop product candidates more quickly than the Company and commercially introduce the product prior to the Company; the Company may not be able to identify development candidates on the schedule it anticipates due to technical, financial or other reasons; the Company may not be able to file INDs for development candidates on time, or at all, due to technical or financial reasons or otherwise; the Company may utilize cash resources more quickly than anticipated; the Company will need to raise capital in the future and if we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, scale back or discontinue some of our development programs or future commercialization efforts (which may delay filing of INDs, dosing patients, initiation of dose expansion, reporting clinical trial results and filing new drug applications); the Company may be unable to advance our preclinical development programs into and through the clinic for safety or efficacy reasons or commercialize our product candidates or we may experience significant delays in doing so as a result of factors beyond our control; the Company may not be able to realize the benefits of orphan drug or Fast Track designation (and such designations may not advance any anticipated approval timelines); the expected benefits of our product candidates in patients as single agents and/or in combination may not be realized; the Company may experience delays or difficulties in the initiation, enrollment, or dosing of patients in clinical trials or the announcement of clinical trial results, Tango may not identify or discover additional product candidates or may expend limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success; the Company’s product candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects (or may not show requisite efficacy) that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; our dependence on one or a limited number third parties for conducting clinical trials and producing drug substance and drug product (including drug substance, which is currently sole sourced); government regulation may negatively impact the Company’s business, including the potential approval of the BIOSECURE Act; the impact of trade restrictions such as sanctions or tariffs, legal actions or enforcement and inflation rates on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; inadequate funding for or disruptions at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other government agencies may slow the time necessary for new drugs to be reviewed and/or approved or prevent these agencies from performing business functions on which the operation of our business may rely (which could negatively impact our business); uncertainty around the U.S. presidential administration's approach to governmental agencies and/or product candidate approvals may present challenges for our business or create a more costly environment in which to pursue the development of new therapeutic candidates; our success depends on our ability to obtain and maintain patent and other proprietary protection for our technology and product candidates; and the scope of intellectual property protection obtained may not be sufficiently broad. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Tango’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors referenced in Tango’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented and/or modified by its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Tango specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

