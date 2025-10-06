Change in Verkkokauppa.com’s Management Team: Jyrki Tulokas resigns to take on a new role with another company

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 October 2025 at 02:00 p.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com’s Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Jyrki Tulokas, has announced his resignation to pursue a new opportunity with another company. Jyrki has been a member of the leadership team since September 2021 and will continue in his current role until the end of January 2026. The company will begin the succession process immediately.

CEO Panu Porkka: "I want to warmly thank Jyrki for his significant contribution to Verkkokauppa.com. He has played a key role in shaping and successfully implementing our strategy, which is now firmly embedded and guiding our operations. I wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Jyrki Tulokas: "I am proud of what we have achieved together over the past years. Verkkokauppa.com’s strategy is now firmly in place and provides a strong foundation for the company’s future. I wish the company and my colleagues all the best going forward."



For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka, CEO

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.