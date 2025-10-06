Maze Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Hervé Hoppenot as Chairman of the Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Hervé Hoppenot as Chairman of its Board of Directors, succeeding Charles Homcy, M.D., who will continue to serve on the Board.

“I am honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board at this pivotal moment for Maze Therapeutics,” said Mr. Hoppenot. “With encouraging first-in-human data for MZE782, an oversubscribed $150 million private placement, and important clinical milestones ahead, including the advancement of MZE829 targeting APOL1-mediated kidney disease, Maze is well-positioned to deliver meaningful progress. The team has consistently demonstrated strong execution, and I look forward to working with them to advance therapies that can transform the lives of patients with kidney and metabolic diseases.”

Mr. Hoppenot brings over three decades of experience in therapeutic development and commercial leadership to the Board. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Incyte Corporation from 2014 to 2025 and as Chairman of Incyte from 2015 to 2025, following his appointment to the Board of Directors in 2014. Prior to Incyte, he held senior positions at Novartis, including President of Novartis Oncology, Chief Commercial Officer, and Head of Global Product Strategy & Scientific Development, as well as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing for Novartis Oncology. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hoppenot advanced through a series of leadership roles at Aventis (formerly Rhône-Poulenc), including Vice President of U.S. Oncology. He currently serves on the boards of Incyte, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, N-Power Medicine and Bicycle Therapeutics, and holds a degree from ESSEC Business School in France.

“Hervé is a proven company builder, having transformed Incyte from a single-product company into a diversified biotech leader and driving its growth from $350 million to more than $4 billion in revenue as CEO,” said Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze. “We are honored to welcome him as Chairman as we accelerate Maze’s progress toward several key milestones in 2026, including initiating Phase 2 trials in PKU and CKD for MZE782 and an initial topline Phase 2 data readout for MZE829 in APOL1-mediated kidney disease. Hervé’s leadership will be invaluable as we advance transformative therapies for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases. We are also deeply grateful to Charles, a Maze co-founder, for his outstanding service as Chairman. His guidance has been instrumental in shaping our scientific foundation and clinical progress, and we are delighted he will continue to contribute as a member of our Board and R&D Committee.”

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases. Guided by its Compass™ platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze’s pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor advancing to Phase 2 with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the company’s future plans and prospects, any expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of MZE829, MZE782 and other candidates under development, the ability of MZE829 to treat AMKD or other indications, the ability of MZE782 to treat CKD, PKU or other indications, the planned timing of the company’s clinical trials, data results and further development of MZE829, MZE782 and other therapeutic candidates, the use of proceeds from the private placement, and the ability to drive financial results and stockholder value. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the company may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the company’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance MZE829, MZE782 and its other therapeutic candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize the company’s therapeutic candidates, the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, its ability to protect its intellectual property, general business and economic conditions, and risks related to the impact on its business of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, volatile interest rates, tariffs, instability in the global banking sector, and public health crises. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect the company’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the documents the company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

