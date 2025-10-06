As Skilled Trades Embrace AI with a Projected $3B+ Spend by 2026, Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Meets the Need with an Enhanced Next-Generation ERP and AI Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group, a leader in software development and artificial intelligence innovation, today announced a new initiative to accelerate digital transformation across the skilled trades sector. Founder and CEO Dan Herbatschek positions the enhanced platform as not merely “another SaaS,” but instead a strategic digital backbone for contractors moving into an era of automation, data transparency, and performance optimization.

“With our Erdos Tracks product, contractors no longer have to guess their margins or chase paperwork, instead they gain real-time clarity and predictive insight into every job,” said Dan Herbatschek , CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “No more paper schedules or messy spreadsheets—eliminate clipboards and lost worksheets. Skilled trades have historically lagged other industries in adopting digital tools. We believe these firms deserve sophisticated, AI-powered systems built to their realities—mobile crews, dynamic job sites, and limited administrative staff. By combining Ramsey Theory Group’s AI capability with field-proven platforms like Erdos Tracks, we are helping trades leapfrog into the future.”

Why Erdos Tracks Matters to Trade and Field Service Businesses

In trade and field environments—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, environmental remediation, general contracting, and more—legacy systems and paper-based tools remain pervasive. This fragmentation results in:

Delays in cost reconciliation

Lost or inaccurate field updates

Disconnected scheduling, dispatch, and financial systems

Limited insight into profit margins until after project completion

Erdos Tracks was built from the ground up to eliminate these friction points by bringing:

True Job Costing & Budget Tracking : Track labor, materials, inventory, and subcontractor costs in real time against project budgets.

: Track labor, materials, inventory, and subcontractor costs in real time against project budgets. Smart Scheduling, Dispatch & Routing : Optimize crew assignments and route planning to reduce drive time and maximize utilization.

: Optimize crew assignments and route planning to reduce drive time and maximize utilization. Mobile-First Field Workflow : Technicians can log time, capture signatures, upload photos, and update work orders directly from the job site—eliminating paper handoffs.

: Technicians can log time, capture signatures, upload photos, and update work orders directly from the job site—eliminating paper handoffs. Analytics & KPI Dashboards : Monitor performance at multiple levels (company, job, region, crew) with dashboards, trend insights, and predictive alerts.

: Monitor performance at multiple levels (company, job, region, crew) with dashboards, trend insights, and predictive alerts. Integrated CRM & Proposals: Create estimates, manage customer accounts, and turn proposals into work orders seamlessly.





By tying together operations, finance, and field activities, Erdos Tracks surfaces data that contractors can act on immediately—rather than waiting weeks or months for reconciliations—and opens opportunities for more data-driven scaling.

“As trade contractors, field service firms, and construction trades across the entire country from New York to Los Angeles confront labor shortages, margin pressure, and operational complexity, AI is becoming a strategic imperative—not just a nice-to-have,” concluded Herbatschek.

Real-World Impact in the Skilled Trades

In pilot deployments, trade firms have reported with the enhanced solution:

30–50% reduction in administrative overhead : Manual data entry, double handling, and paper shuffling decline dramatically as field data flows automatically into project reports and financial systems.

: Manual data entry, double handling, and paper shuffling decline dramatically as field data flows automatically into project reports and financial systems. Faster decision cycles : Project managers can see job health at a glance, enabling earlier corrective actions to avoid schedule overruns or budget shortfalls.

: Project managers can see job health at a glance, enabling earlier corrective actions to avoid schedule overruns or budget shortfalls. Improved crew productivity : Technicians spend less time completing forms and more time working, while dispatching aligned capacity with demand more precisely.

: Technicians spend less time completing forms and more time working, while dispatching aligned capacity with demand more precisely. Greater transparency for clients: Customers gain visibility into project progress, approvals, and costs, boosting trust and reducing disputes.