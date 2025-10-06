US Trade Tariffs and Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate Automation Adoption in Global Medical Device Manufacturing | Medical Devices Manufacturing Automation Market Report 2025-2035

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation in Medical Devices Manufacturing Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Automation in Medical Devices Manufacturing Market is set to surpass US$9 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.

The Automation in Medical Devices Manufacturing Market Report 2025-2035 (Including Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Automation at the Core of Global Medtech Innovation



The medical device manufacturing landscape is undergoing a quiet revolution,Aiand automation is right at the centre of it. As demand surges for high-precision devices and global regulatory frameworks grow more stringent, manufacturers are leaning into automation not simply as a cost-saving lever, but as a strategic imperative. Whether it's robotics, machine vision, AI, or IIoT, these technologies are reshaping how medical devices are designed, assembled, inspected, and brought to market.



Across cleanrooms, sterile packaging lines, and testing labs, automation is driving tangible results. It reduces human error, ensures repeatable precision, and allows production to scale efficiently without compromising on quality. Smart systems and reprogrammable platforms are enabling faster product changeovers, vital for firms managing diverse portfolios and shorter innovation cycles. For both invasive and non-invasive medical technologies, robotic accuracy and sensor-led feedback loops are no longer optional,Aithey're essential.



But the shift is about more than factory-floor efficiency. Automation is laying the foundation for a new era of data-led manufacturing. With real-time analytics, cloud integration, and predictive maintenance now embedded into core operations, manufacturers are gaining deeper process insight, improving uptime, and ensuring continual compliance in a heavily regulated space. For OEMs and fast-growing MedTech innovators alike, automation offers the scalability and audit readiness needed to compete in an increasingly globalised and quality-sensitive market.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Automation in Medical Devices Manufacturing Market?



The impact of U.S. trade tariffs,Aiespecially on imports from China and the EU,Aihas been felt sharply across the automation value chain. Critical components like sensors, motors, actuators, and precision microelectronics have become costlier and harder to procure, slowing down deployments and raising the barrier for innovation. For medical device manufacturers reliant on globally sourced parts, the effect has been twofold: rising costs and disruptive delays.



Yet, this disruption has prompted an overdue recalibration. Forward-looking manufacturers are rethinking their sourcing strategies,Aidiversifying supplier networks, investing in nearshoring across Southeast Asia and Latin America, and in some cases, reshoring to strengthen domestic supply chains. These shifts, while complex, have also fast-tracked the adoption of advanced automation technologies.



Robotics, AI-powered quality control, and digital twins are no longer viewed as future luxuries,Aithey're today's operational safeguards. The direction of travel is clear: the industry is moving toward a more resilient, regionally distributed, and digitally enabled manufacturing ecosystem. For CXOs, this moment represents not just a challenge, but an inflection point,Aiwhere automation becomes the strategic lever for both competitiveness and continuity.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Complexity and Miniaturization of Medical Devices

Demand for Cost-Effective Manufacturing and Operational Efficiency

Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny and Need for Compliance

Market Restraining Factors

High Capital Investment and Cost of Automation Technologies

Limited Flexibility for Low-Volume and Custom Production

Integration Challenges with Legacy Systems and Fragmented Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 Technologies

Integration of AI and Predictive Analytics in Quality Control and Production

Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Markets and Asia-Pacific

Forecasts to 2035 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2035, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report



Process

Assembly & Packaging

Material Handling

Inspection & Quality Assurance (QA)

Others

Automation Type

Fixed

Flexible/Programmable

Robotics & AI

IIoT Systems

Device Type

Surgical Instruments

Diagnostic Devices

Others

End-users

Medical Device OEMs

Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs)

R&D and Prototyping Facilities

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Automation in Medical Devices Manufacturing Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

ATS Life Sciences

Beckhoff Automation

Celestica HealthTech

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Flex Ltd.

GE HealthCare

Genesis Automation

Honeywell International Inc.

JR Automation

Mikron Group

Omron Corporation

PAR Systems

Rockwell,AOAutomation

Sanmina Corporation

The Durr Group

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2035 with forecasts for process, automation type, device type, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and 22 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 16 of the major companies involved in the Automation in Medical Devices Manufacturing Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9va5ev

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.