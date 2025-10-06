Pundi AI Joins Circle Alliance, Integrating USDC for Seamless On-Chain AI Services

Singapore, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pundi AI, the decentralised protocol transforming AI training data into community-owned assets, today announced its acceptance into the Circle Alliance Program, positioning itself to integrate USDC stablecoin payments directly into its AI ecosystem - enabling seamless, low-friction transactions for developers, data providers, and end users.







The integration will enable users to fund their blockchain wallets with USDC to instantly purchase tokenised datasets from Pundi AI Data Marketplace that can be further utilised for AI model training. Unlike traditional AI platforms that rely on credit cards or bank transfers, this approach eliminates payment delays and cross-border restrictions that often hinder global AI development.

The current payment infrastructure for AI services is fundamentally broken for a global, decentralised economy," said Zac Cheah, co-founder of Pundi AI. "By integrating USDC, we are eliminating the key friction points in the on-chain data marketplace. For sellers, it removes the risk of crypto price volatility, ensuring they receive the exact value they list their dataset for. For AI developers, it provides a simple and stable way to purchase training data from anywhere in the world.”

Addressing Key Infrastructure Gaps

Pundi AI joining Circle Alliance addresses several critical challenges in the emerging decentralised AI economy:

Payment Speed Global Access Cost Efficiency Micropayments

Learn more about the Alliance Program: https://www.circle.com/en/alliance-program

Pundi AI official page on Circle Alliance Program: https://partners.circle.com/partner/pundi-ai





About Pundi AI

Pundi AI democratises artificial intelligence development through a decentralised suite of tools. As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Pundi AI offers a suite of tools including the Pundi AI Data platform, Pundi AIFX omnichain layer, PURSE+ browser plugin, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Pundi AI MM Agent.

The Pundi AI Data platform provides professional data, labeling and annotation services, ensuring AI data remains open and accessible to all. Users across the globe can participate in tag-and-earn of data and contribute to the advancement of AI.

This infrastructure ensures AI development remains transparent, unbiased and resistant to monopolistic control, allowing broader participation and innovation across the industry. Pundi AI’s mission is to create an open AI ecosystem where data and development are accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit: https://pundi.ai/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.