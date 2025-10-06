Gold Candle Announces the Appointment of Alasdair Federico as Vice President and General Counsel

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alasdair Federico as Vice President and General Counsel (VP & GC), effective October 1st.



Alasdair brings a wealth of executive-level experience to Gold Candle including holding roles of Vice-President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Lake Shore Gold Corp., Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Social Responsibility at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Atlas Salt Inc.

Alasdair will be an integral member of the Executive Leadership team as Gold Candle continues to advance towards a targeted initial public offering in 2026.

Please join me in welcoming Alasdair to the Gold Candle family and providing him the support he requires as he integrates into his new role.



Gold Candle Chief Executive Officer Rick Howes said, “On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Alasdair to our team. Alasdair’s skill sets are extremely complimentary to those of our existing senior leadership team, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada located in the prolific Abitibi region.”



Alasdair will assume immediate responsibility for all legal and compliance matters of the Company and will also assume the role of Corporate Secretary for the Board of Directors. At the same time, he will take on an expanded mandate including human resources and public affairs drawing upon his extensive mining industry experience.



About Gold Candle

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.



Media Contact:

Hannes Portmann

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

hportmann@goldcandle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f0fd3b-fa0f-44fe-8bb3-74cc26e60f9e