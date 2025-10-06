NanoXplore Receives up to $2.75M Contribution from the Government of Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, announced today that it has received a contribution of up to $2.75 million from the Government of Canada under the Energy Innovation Program (EIP). This support will help advance the development of ultra high-power cylindrical format lithium-ion cells for defense and power tools, strengthening Canada’s leadership in clean technology and battery innovation.

The announcement was made last Friday by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, as part of a broader investment supporting eight projects across the country. These projects are designed to accelerate battery innovation and expand domestic production capacity, positioning Canada as a global player in the clean energy transition.

“This contribution allows us to move faster in developing and scaling our product, which is designed to improve battery performance in demanding applications such as power tools, large portables, and defense systems, where ultra-high-power output is critical,” said Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of NanoXplore. “We are proud to be part of Canada’s growing battery ecosystem and to contribute to the clean energy future.”

The EIP provides funding to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies that will drive down emissions, improve competitiveness, and create sustainable economic opportunities for Canadians.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

