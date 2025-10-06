Armlogi Announces Its Full Repayment of Outstanding Debt Obligations Pursuant to a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement

WALNUT, CA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the full repayment of its outstanding debt obligations to YA II PN, Ltd. (“YA II”) pursuant to a certain Standby Equity Purchase Agreement dated November 25, 2024 (the “SEPA”), by and between the Company and YA II.

Armlogi has, as of October 6, fulfilled its payment obligations due and owing to YA II as stipulated under the SEPA and has fully repaid the outstanding principal balances on the promissory notes evidencing the debt thereunder, totaling approximately $10.0 million. This repayment reflects the Company’s financial position and commitment to deleveraging its balance sheet.

“We are pleased to announce the complete repayment of our debt under the SEPA, which represents a significant milestone that enhances our financial flexibility and positions Armlogi for continued growth in the cross-border e-commerce sector,” stated Aidy Chou, Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi. “This achievement enables us to invest further in innovative solutions and expand our service offerings to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global logistics market.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

