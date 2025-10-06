Canada’s Food System Goes National: Celebrating the People, Innovation and Strength

OTTAWA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to gather around their tables this Thanksgiving, Canada’s Food System: Our Food. Our Future. is launching nationally to connect Canadians to our country’s greatest asset: our food system. It is time to raise the profile of the complex, high-performing, and often invisible network that delivers food to our tables.

Developed in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity and food industry leaders nationwide, the initiative focuses on the innovations and high-tech systems that strengthen sustainability, food security, and affordability. Using storytelling, research, and digital engagement, this initiative will bring Canadians closer to the people and processes behind their food.

“It’s time Canada sees the food system for what it truly is: a core Canadian pillar,” said Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Food Integrity. “Our food system is profoundly national. It deserves to be seen, and strengthened, as a strategic asset.”

The Canadian food system employs 2.3 million people and supports 1 in every 9 Canadian jobs. It is one of the largest food exporters in the world, backed by trade agreements that reach more than 1.5 billion consumers. Canada’s food and beverage industry is the country’s largest manufacturing sector, driving both economic growth and job creation.

“We are inviting Canadians to see the food system in a new way, not just as infrastructure, but as a foundation for our economy, our communities, and our shared future,” said Justine Hendricks, President and CEO, Farm Credit Canada, a partner in the initiative. “We have the ability to secure Canada’s place as a world leader in ag and food innovation – but to do that, all Canadians need to rally together and recognize the full value of our food system – and the vital role it plays in our everyday lives.”

"We're proud to be part of this initiative as it looks to reconnect Canadians with how food reaches their plates. Agri-food in Canada supports over two million Canadian jobs, contributes more than $140 billion to the national GDP,” said Keith Currie, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. "This initiative shows that innovation and investment in the sector aren't just about exports, they are absolutely essential for food security and economic resilience."

Join the Movement

Canadians can take part in two simple ways:

Listen to our 6-part English and 2-part French docuseries, “Canada’s Food System: Our Food. Our Future” on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, starting October 6 th , 2025.

, 2025. Sign the Canada’s Food System Pledge at www.canadasfoodsystem.ca

The “Canada’s Food System: Our Food. Our Future” audio docuseries takes the listener across Canada to explore the diverse landscapes and the passionate individuals who cultivate and produce our food. It explores themes of innovation and technology, sustainability and food security, while making the critical links between our economy and the opportunities in the food system.

From the farmers in the fields of Saskatchewan to innovative aquaculture pioneers, this docuseries, rich in organic soundscapes, sheds light on the triumphs and challenges faced by those in the sector. Listeners will appreciate the ingenuity, labour and love that sustains our food system and the people behind it. By blending local voices with national context, the series underscores how the food system unites Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Together, these efforts highlight the people, innovation, and progress that make Canada’s food system a source of trust, economic strength, and national pride.

About Canada’s Food System

Canada’s Food System is a national, sector-wide initiative supported by the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity in collaboration with partners across the sector to build public trust and understanding. The campaign highlights the contributions of Canada’s food system to the economy, environment, and communities across the country.

To hear the docuseries, sign the pledge, and learn more about the initiative, visit: www.canadasfoodsystem.ca .

Media Contact:

Annette Goerner

Managing Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy

annette@sparkadvocacy.ca

613-818-6941