The Residences Luxury Condominiums in West Omaha's Heartwood Preserve Community is Over 20% Sold

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residences, the highly anticipated luxury condominium project nestled in the coveted Heartwood Preserve community in West Omaha, is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after addresses in the city. With over 20% of the of the first 35 units already sold, including the majority of the desirable 3-bedroom plus den residences, the project is drawing significant attention from buyers seeking the ultimate in modern, high-end living.





Located in the heart of West Omaha’s prestigious Heartwood Preserve, The Residences offer a rare opportunity to experience luxury living in a tranquil yet convenient setting. Featuring sleek, contemporary designs with premium finishes, expansive floor plans, and state-of-the-art amenities, this community is quickly becoming the epitome of sophisticated living in the area.

"We are thrilled with the response we’ve received so far," said Gary Raymond, Founder at Raymond Partners. "Having this many homes pre-sold this early into our sales campaign is a clear indication of the demand for upscale living in West Omaha. The combination of a prime location in Heartwood Preserve, along with the unparalleled quality of The Residences, makes this project truly exceptional."

The Residences offers an array of one, two, and three-bedroom homes, each designed to provide maximum comfort and luxury. Residents will enjoy private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious living areas, and access to top amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, owner’s sports lounge, secure underground parking and concierge-style front desk services.

The community is perfectly positioned within West Omaha’s Heartwood Preserve, offering residents a convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle with access to premier dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreational opportunities, all while providing a peaceful and private retreat from city life.

Prospective buyers can preview the inventory of spacious one, two and three-bedroom homes, which are expected to go quickly in this initial offering, online or at the sales gallery. The Residences are poised to set a new standard in luxury real estate in Omaha and will continue to attract discerning buyers.

For more information about The Residences or to schedule a private tour, please visit www.theresidencesatheartwoodpreserve.com or contact The Cizek Stork Stanzel Group with BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-699-5223.

About Raymond Partners

With over 80 years of combined development experience, Raymond Partners brings together a highly skilled, multidisciplinary team known for executing large-scale, complex projects with excellence. The team’s expertise spans master-planned communities, mixed-use developments, hospitality, retail, single-family, and for-sale residential condominiums. This depth of knowledge allows Raymond Partners to deliver projects with vision, precision, and long-term value.

The principals at Raymond Partners also brought new life to Canyons Village with a bold, design-driven vision that reimagined mountain living. Through thoughtful planning and an unwavering commitment to quality, they elevated the area's residential experience—introducing refined architecture, curated amenities, and a fresh perspective that honors the natural beauty of Park City while setting a new standard for luxury living.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b0b1d45-1216-4ecc-b3e8-ae706d87c281