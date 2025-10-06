Daré Bioscience Receives $4 Million Non-Dilutive Grant Installment; Total of $41.8M Received to Date of up to $49M Commitment Supporting Smart Drug Delivery Device for Contraception; Platform has Broader Application Potential in Obesity and Metabolic Disorders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a biopharmaceutical company with a sole focus of closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real solutions, today announced the receipt of a $4.0 million non-dilutive funding installment under its multi-year grant agreement to support development of DARE-LARC1, the contraception-focused use case of Daré’s intelligent drug delivery system (DARE-IDDS) platform. This brings the total received to approximately $41.8 million of the up to approximately $49 million in committed grant funding for nonclinical development, IND-enabling studies, and preparation for submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DARE-LARC1 is a preclinical-stage investigational, long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) utilizing a next-generation programmable drug delivery device to administer levonorgestrel, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in a number of FDA-approved birth control methods, for an extended period without requiring day-to-day effort. The underlying DARE-IDDS platform has broader potential across multibillion-dollar markets, including obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions that require precise, programmable, and/or long-term dosing. Daré is currently exploring strategic partnering discussions to expand evaluation of the platform’s use beyond reproductive health.

“This funding milestone will help advance what we believe is one of the most promising smart drug delivery technologies in development today,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “With non-dilutive capital covering early development, we are not only progressing a novel contraceptive, but also laying the foundation for a versatile, programmable drug delivery device platform across high-value therapeutic areas.”

DARE-IDDS: A Next-Generation Drug Delivery Platform1

Originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology by renowned inventors Dr. Robert Langer and Dr. Michael Cima, clinical proof of concept was validated with an earlier prototype in a prior human study in osteoporosis patients, establishing the feasibility of long-term, programmable drug release via an implantable device.2 Since acquiring the technology, Daré has advanced the design by enhancing electronics, battery performance, and precision dosing, guided by therapeutic use cases and user feedback.

The result is a programmable, wirelessly controlled device capable of delivering up to hundreds of individualized doses over months or years, without recharging or surgical replacement.

Key Platform Features:

Precision Dosing: Controlled release via programmable micro-reservoirs

Controlled release via programmable micro-reservoirs Extended Duration: Monthly to multi-year dosing capability from a single device

Monthly to multi-year dosing capability from a single device No External Power Required: Implant-grade battery designed to last up to 20 years

Implant-grade battery designed to last up to 20 years Remote Programmability: Schedules and dosing parameters adjustable wirelessly in real time

Schedules and dosing parameters adjustable wirelessly in real time Smartphone Integration: Custom mobile apps for user and clinician interface

Custom mobile apps for user and clinician interface Upgradable Firmware: Software updates extend lifecycle without device removal

Broad Market Potential

While the initial focus is DARE-LARC1 for contraception, the flexible DARE-IDDS platform supports integration with GLP-1 analogs, anti-obesity medications, hormone therapies for areas such as diabetes, breast cancer, and infertility, and neurologic disease treatments such as for Parkinson’s disease.

“Beyond reproductive health, this platform has the potential to dramatically improve patient adherence, reduce treatment burden, and lower healthcare system costs in areas that today rely on frequent injections or daily oral dosing,” added Johnson.

Looking Ahead

Daré is eligible for additional non-dilutive funding for the DARE-LARC1 program of up to approximately $7.1 million, contingent on achieving technical and other milestones specified in the grant agreement, and is actively exploring strategic collaborations to expand the investigation of the DARE-IDDS platform into additional therapeutic categories. The company expects to continue to provide updates on program progress and partnership activity.

1 DARE-IDDS is an investigational device in preclinical development. It has not been approved or cleared for clinical investigation in humans or for any use in humans. The platform features described in this press release are based on the results of technological proof-of-concept studies.

2 Farra et al., Science Translational Medicine, 22 Feb 2012, Vol 4, Issue 122. Available at: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.3003276

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company driven by a mission to challenge the status quo, making women's health a priority. Daré believes that innovation does not have to start from scratch. The company’s goal is to bring to market as soon as practicable innovative evidence-based solutions that address decades of unmet needs in women’s health and enhance outcomes and convenience, primarily in the areas of contraception, sexual health, pelvic pain, fertility, infectious disease, vaginal health and menopause. The potential products Daré identifies, in many cases, already have clinical proof of concept or existing safety data for the active ingredient that the company leverages. This provides optionality and flexibility, in many cases, in how Daré seeks to bring solutions to market in ways designed to optimize access for women in a fiscally responsible manner.

The first FDA-approved product to emerge from Daré’s portfolio of women’s health product candidates is XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Visit www.xaciato.com for information about XACIATO. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in an oral erectile dysfunction drug for men, to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD); and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker’s Power List and Endpoints News’ Women in Biopharma and Daré's CEO has been honored as one of Fierce Pharma’s Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré’s contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women’s health space.

