Hipp Health Raises $6.2 Million in Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hipp Health, an AI-native platform that streamlines administrative work, clinical documentation, and compliance for behavioral health practices, has announced that it has raised a $6.2 million seed round. The round was led by RTP Global with participation from Swift Ventures, Rackhouse Venture Capital, and Difference Partners. The company will use the funds to accelerate its product development, expand its San Francisco team, and continue to refine its platform’s AI applications to address evolving Medicaid compliance challenges.

Hipp Health eases the compliance burden faced by most mid-sized and enterprise behavioral health practices by providing an AI-native, all-in-one platform that helps them:

Automate data collection and clinical documentation/notes

Automate scheduling and session compliance

Embed powerful analytics and data visualization in clinical and operational workflows

Expedite billing with automated claims validation and follow up solutions

“As Hipp Health grows and works with more behavioral health practices, we are seeing the benefits of AI translate into tangible operating advantages, with practices reporting 90% reduction in claims outstanding,” said Hipp Health Co-Founder David Connors. “We look forward to utilizing this seed funding to continue expanding AI use cases into billing and RCM, helping our clients run more compliant, resilient operations on a single platform."

Hipp Health was founded to address the issue facing the hundreds of thousands of behavioral health providers in the United States – the ever-growing administrative and compliance demands. With increasing rates of autism, ADHD, and early childhood behavioral health diagnoses combined with a dearth of available care providers, these compliance needs threaten to overwhelm an industry that is stretched to its limits.

"As behavioral health offices are already struggling to balance patient and admin needs, they are also gearing up for the challenges of working with Medicaid. These include looming new compliance requirements, potential budget cuts, and increased likelihood of audits,” said Julius Schwerin, Partner at RTP Global. “With the EHR/administrative software market valued in excess of $2B and growing for behavioral health practices, we feel that Hipp Health is perfectly positioned to become the company that helps practitioners modernize their admin and compliance processes.”

About Hipp Health

Hipp Health is an AI-powered platform that streamlines administrative work, clinical documentation, and compliance for behavioral health practices. The platform was created to address issues facing the hundreds of thousands of behavioral health providers in the United States – the ever-growing administrative and compliance demands. The company was founded in 2024 by David Connors, a former VP of Product Strategy at Workday, and Faaez Ul Haq, who most recently led data functions and ML model builds at Pipe.

Based in San Francisco, Hipp Health is a privately held, venture-backed company.

About RTP Global

RTP Global is an early-stage venture capital firm, backing the founders who use technology to reimagine how the world works. Since 2000, RTP Global has made over 150+ investments worldwide, with one in 10 becoming multi-billion dollar companies and one in 20 publicly trading at over $10bn. Notable investments include Datadog, DeliveryHero, Cred and SumUp. RTP Global has offices in New York, London, Paris, Dubai and Bangalore. For more information on RTP Global, visit www.rtp.vc