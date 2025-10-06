Getty Realty Corp. Announces the Acquisition of $100 Million Houston Convenience Store Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today the closing of a sale leaseback transaction under which the Company acquired 12 convenience stores for $100 million, and simultaneously entered into a long-term, unitary net lease with a subsidiary of Now & Forever, a privately-owned, regional convenience store chain located in Houston, TX.

The acquired properties are located on prominent corners along major retail corridors in the West and Southwest submarkets of Houston, TX. The convenience stores average more than 8,000 SF, include branded or private label made-to-order food offerings, and benefit from the cohesive network of locations that Now & Forever has strategically assembled in higher income submarkets of the Houston metropolitan area. The unitary lease provides for an initial term of 15 years, with multiple renewal options, and rent increases every five years.

Year to date, the Company has invested approximately $233 million in convenience and automotive retail assets at a 7.9% initial cash yield, including the announced transaction and approximately $56 million invested during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,137 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

