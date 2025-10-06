Trevecca Nazarene University to Launch Nursing Pathways Leading to RN Certification, ASN and BSN Degrees

Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevecca Nazarene University will launch the Accelerated Nursing Pathways initiative in spring 2026, offering students an online hybrid pathway to becoming a registered nurse (RN) while earning both an associate and bachelor’s degree in nursing over three years.

The multiple-entry, multiple-exit program allows working adults to first complete an Associate of Science in nursing (ASN), preparing them to sit for the NCLEX exam and obtain RN licensure in Tennessee. From there, students can continue into the Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program.

Through Trevecca’s partnerships with healthcare organizations like Ascension Saint Thomas, nursing students receive practical, hands-on clinical experience. The curriculum mirrors Trevecca’s traditional four-year BSN, blending general education, foundational sciences and clinical courses with advanced study in leadership, critical care, community health and research.

“This program is designed to make nursing education more accessible for working adults, career changers and those called to healthcare service,” said Dr. Ruth Corey, Trevecca’s director of nursing. “Students will leave prepared to provide excellent patient care and grow into leadership roles in today’s healthcare system.”

Trevecca’s nursing program graduated its first class of four-year traditional undergraduate students in May 2025. The graduates from that class attained a retention rate and an RN job placement rate of 100 percent.

Applications for the pathways program open this fall, with classes beginning in spring 2026. Details about Accelerated Nursing Pathways, including virtual and in-person information sessions, can be found at trevecca.edu/academics/program/accelerated-nursing-pathways.