Abacus Global Management Acquires AccuQuote

~ Strategic Acquisition Further Expands Breadth of Abacus’ Financial Services Platform ~

~ Positions Company to Serve Entire Lifecycle of Clients ~

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, announced the acquisition of AccuQuote, a premier online life insurance brokerage company. AccuQuote offers customers quotes from multiple insurance providers through a single platform. The acquisition both strengthens the Company’s financial services platform while removing barriers and expanding access to insurance solutions nationwide, empowering Abacus’ technology stack with accretive solutions.

For more than four decades, AccuQuote has helped nearly 350,000 families discern insurance options and secure coverage, writing $156 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and generating almost $340 million in lifetime premiums. AccuQuote allows customers to compare quotes from multiple carriers through a single, user-friendly interface, offering them convenience, optionality, and the ability to enroll in a plan specific to their individual situation.

The acquisition provides strategic synergies and underscores Abacus’ commitment to building a holistic wealth approach for its clients. Integrating AccuQuote’s proven digital distribution platform with Abacus’ financial planning, alternative asset management, and longevity-based solutions will better position the company to meet the entire lifecycle of client needs.

Building on these strengths, Abacus is confident it will achieve incremental revenue growth by leveraging AccuQuote’s established brand and track record. With this new integration, Abacus can use its robust infrastructure to monetize the thousands of monthly inquiries it receives from policyholders who may not qualify to sell their current policies.

Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus, commented, "The acquisition of AccuQuote further expands the breadth of our financial services platform. By integrating their specialized digital insurance marketplace with our wealth management capabilities, we're eliminating traditional barriers between protection planning and asset growth. This acquisition enables us to deliver a truly integrated approach that addresses both wealth accumulation and preservation needs throughout the Abacus client lifecycle."

Jeremy Hewett, Chief Executive Officer of AccuQuote, added, "Joining Abacus allows us to significantly expand our impact in the insurance marketplace. For four decades, AccuQuote has focused on creating transparency and choice for consumers navigating complex insurance decisions. Now, as part of Abacus' ecosystem, we can extend our technological capabilities while connecting insurance solutions to broader wealth strategies—fulfilling our commitment to evolve alongside our clients' financial needs."

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit abacusgm.com.

