Valitor Announces Upcoming Presentation at the Eyecelerator Conference Hosted in Conjunction with the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced its president and chief scientific officer, Wesley Jackson, Ph.D., will present new preclinical data highlighting the potential of VLTR-559, a long-acting anti-VEGF biologic designed to enable twice-yearly dosing for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), at the Eyecelerator Conference held in conjunction with the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 16, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical Tolerability and Retinal Distribution Data Further Support a 6-month Dosing Interval to Treat Wet AMD Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 1:15 – 2:45 p.m. ET

About VLTR-559

VLTR-559 is a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy in development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Anti-VEGF therapy is the gold-standard treatment for wet AMD; however, the current generation anti-VEGFs require a high burden of intravitreal injections and frequent office visits for disease monitoring to prevent losses in efficacy over the long-term. VLTR-559 was developed using the company’s proprietary multivalent polymer (MVP) technology platform to enable reliable dosing only twice yearly, with the overall goal of improving long-term efficacy. In preclinical studies, VLTR-559 exhibited safety and efficacy that was consistent with approved short-acting anti-VEGF therapies. The data showed that VLTR-559 remained in ocular tissues including the retina three to four times longer than first generation anti-VEGFs, demonstrating unprecedented durability at the target site without losing potency. Valitor is advancing VLTR-559 through IND-enabling activities.

About the MVP Technology

Valitor’s Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform originated at U.C. Berkeley. The MVP platform is based on proprietary multivalent biopolymers that are coupled with bioactive molecules. The biopolymers and bioactive molecules are interchangeable, which enables Valitor to assemble novel macromolecular entities that are engineered to overcome a multitude of specific drug design challenges for their target indications. Unlike other methods of drug modification that are designed to modify individual drug properties, Valitor’s novel approach allows for independent control of multiple drug attributes, including pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic properties, improved target engagement/tissue localization, therapeutic durability, and improved safety. In research studies, Valitor’s novel compounds have shown 10-fold increases in potency, up to 5-fold increases in tissue retention, and excellent preclinical safety.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

