WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT GOLD INTERCEPTS AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT 

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker River Resources Corp. (“Walker” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WRR) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Gold Project, located within Nevada’s Walker Lane Gold trend, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.

Highlights:

From To Width* Gold Notes: Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LC-25-149 126.5 172.2 45.7 2.35 incl 160.0 164.6 4.6 8.08 LC-25-142 112.8 158.5 45.7 1.62 incl 126.5 140.2 13.7 2.75 LC-25-143 155.4 190.5 35.1 1.76 incl 164.6 184.4 19.8 2.55 LC-25-135 71.6 114.3 42.7 1.65 incl 100.6 114.3 13.7 3.93 and 100.6 103.6 3 13.42 LC-25-136 64.0 89.9 25.9 1.17 97.5 118.9 21.4 1.06 LC-25-148 128.0 149.3 21.3 1.12 LC-25-145 146.3 155.4 9.1 1.42 LC-25-138 64.0 76.2 12.2 2.68 LC-25-141 36.6 64.0 27.4 1.07 LC-25-132 65.5 76.2 10.7 1.20 LC-25-144 118.9 134.1 15.2 1.2 LC-25-140 36.6 53.3 16.7 0.89 LC-25-137 105.2 112.8 7.6 4.37 LC-25-128 86.9 117.4 30.5 1.04 granite incl 86.9 96.0 9.1 1.52 and 109.7 117.4 7.7 2.07 143.3 146.3 3 1.08 LC-25-124 118.9 121.9 3 3.23 granite

Table 1. Highlighted holes released today. * Denotes the above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 75 and 95 percent of sampled widths.

Drill hole LC-25-149 returned 2.35 g/t Au over 45.7 meters starting at 126.5 meters, demonstrating the robust nature and continuity of the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon.

Drill hole LC-25-142 returned 1.62 g/t Au over 45.7 meters starting at 112.8 meters.

Drill hole LC-25-143 returned 1.76 g/t Au over 35.1 meters starting at 155.4 meters, including 2.55 g/t over 19.8 meters.

Drill hole LC-25-135 returned 1.65 g/t Au over 42.7 meters starting at 71.6 meters

Drilling at Hotspot has significantly extended gold mineralization to the south and the east.

The 2025 drill program at Lapon Canyon is exploration and definition focused. Drill holes were both infill and offset along strike and dip (e.g. LC-25-135 among others) and exploration drilling on the Hotspot’s new upper drill road (e.g. LC-25-149 among others).

Drilling at Lapon Canyon is carried out in different directions (azimuths) from the same drill pad for systematic drilling. Drill pads are placed at every 30 to 60 meters, with up to six holes per pad.

Both past and current drilling indicate that the gold system is largely sub-horizontal in geometry, with evidence suggesting the presence of more steeply dipping, high-grade shoots developed within the broader mineralized zones.”

Importantly, drilling has confirmed that gold mineralization extends to the south and east of the Hotspot and is now hosted in multiple bedrock units beyond the original FeOx-sericite altered granite. Historically, gold at Lapon was almost exclusively confined to the altered granite, as demonstrated by both past mining and earlier drilling. Current results, however, show significant gold mineralization within granodiorite, diorite, monzonite, and biotite-granite. In addition, notable chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) has been observed. These findings suggest the potential discovery of a new mineralized zone south and east of the Hotspot, substantially expanding the growth potential of the Lapon Gold Project.

The new upper drill road extension, located approximately 125 meters northeast of the projected Hotspot Zone, was constructed in an area underlain by ‘fresh’ biotite-granite that appeared barren of gold mineralization at surface. However, drilling along this road (holes LC-24-123 to LC-24-131) intersected significant gold mineralization within this previously untested unit, including 1.04 g/t Au over 30.5 m in LC-24-128 and 3.23 g/t Au over 3.0 m in LC-24-124.

Click here to view image

Figure 1. Plan map of the Lapon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results.

Click here to view image

Figure 2. Long section of the Lapon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Notes: LC-24-123 no sig assays granite LC-24-124 118.9 121.9 3.0 3.23 granite LC-24-125 0 7.6 7.6 0.41 granite 94.5 96.0 1.5 1.1 LC-24-126 4.6 18.3 13.7 0.31 granite 167.6 172.2 4.6 0.55 LC-24-127 3.1 21.3 18.2 0.28 granite LC-24-128 86.9 117.4 30.5 1.04 granite incl 86.9 96.0 9.1 1.52 and 109.7 117.4 7.7 2.07 143.3 146.3 3.0 1.08 LC-24-129 no sig assays granite LC-24-130 118.9 120.4 1.5 1.0 granite 134.1 137.2 3.1 1.25 LC-24-131 29.0 30.5 1.5 1.14 granite LC-25-132 47.2 48.8 1.5 2.05 51.8 76.2 24.4 0.70 106.7 108.2 1.5 1.17 125.0 128.0 3 1.1 LC-25-133 44.2 108.2 64.0 0.36 134.1 152.4 18.3 0.63 incl 134.1 137.2 3.1 1.11 and 150.8 152.3 1.5 1.34 LC-25-134 83.8 105.2 21.4 0.27 LC-25-135 47.2 125.0 77.8 1.02 incl 100.6 114.3 13.7 3.93 and 100.6 103.6 3 13.42 LC-25-136 35.1 132.6 97.5 0.66 Incl 65.5 70.1 4.6 1.28 and 79.2 88.4 9.2 2.01 and 97.5 118.9 21.4 1.06 LC-25-137 64 67.1 3.1 2.26 86.9 88.4 1.5 1.45 105.2 112.8 7.6 4.37 incl 108.2 109.7 1.5 18.13 LC-25-138 19.8 86.9 67.1 0.91 incl 50.3 51.8 1.5 2.02 and 56.4 59.4 3 1.38 and 64 73.1 9.1 3.05 and incl 68.6 70.1 1.5 9.24 LC-25-139 15.2 16.8 1.6 1.31 33.5 36.6 3.1 2.01 56.4 61 4.6 1.52 79.2 80.8 1.6 1.12 LC-25-140 24.4 79.2 54.8 0.57 incl 36.6 42.7 6.1 1.1 and 48.8 53.3 4.5 1.15 and 61 65.5 4.5 0.93 LC-25-141 13.7 65.5 51.8 0.75 incl 27.4 29 1.6 2.3 and 48.8 57.9 9.1 1.83 105.2 106.7 1.5 1.33 111.2 112.8 1.6 2.48 LC-25-142 79.2 196.6 117.4 0.79 incl 112.8 158.5 45.7 1.62 and 128 140.2 12.2 2.82 and 189 190.5 1.5 1.36 LC-25-143 100.6 102.1 1.5 1.16 134.1 214.9 80.8 0.94 incl 146.4 149.4 3 1.19 and 164.6 184.4 19.8 2.55 LC-25-144 88.4 141.7 53.3 0.71 incl 93 103.6 10.6 1.01 and 118.9 134.1 15.2 1.20 LC-25-145 80.8 82.3 1.5 1.09 143.2 185.9 42.7 0.70 incl 146.3 155.4 9.1 1.42 and 169.2 170.7 1.5 2.22 LC-25-148 82.3 160.0 77.7 0.49 incl 128.0 149.3 21.3 1.13 LC-25-149 96.0 213.3 117.3 1.12 incl 126.5 167.6 41.1 2.53 and incl 160.0 164.6 4.6 8.08

Table 2. All drill holes and intervals released today. * Denotes the above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 75 and 95 percent of sampled widths

Michel David, Walker River’s President & CEO states: “We are extremely encouraged by these new results which not only continue to confirm the potential of the project, but now significantly increase it with the discovery of gold in new bedrock units. We look forward to additional results from Lapon Canyon and very excited with our ongoing interpretation of the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon.”

On-going work at Lapon Canyon consists of data compilation, interpretation and resource modelling. Further drill results, including holes LC 25-146 &147 will be released as they become available. Field work and drilling is ongoing.

Results from previous and current (2024-2025) drill programs, including the subsequent data compilation will enable the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories’ certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish. Certain intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttall P.Geo, President of Geo Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project



The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within Nevada’s Prolific Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Canyon (96 claims) portion of the Project, is subject to an $5m USD exploration stream earn-in agreement with Nevada Canyon Gold Corp (news release 02-03-2025). The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker’s arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above. Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

