Bitcoin Depot Enhances Leading Compliance Program with ID Verification and Senior Protections

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced the recent roll out of new compliance standards that make it one of the only operators in the industry to require customers to provide identification before transacting for any amount of money. The initiative applies to all new and existing customers, ensuring they benefit from the highest level of protection, well beyond what is currently required by federal law. The Company has also launched additional protections for seniors, reinforcing its leadership in consumer protection and responsible access to digital assets.

“Bitcoin Depot has always placed compliance and consumer protection at the center of our business,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. “By strengthening our safeguards, we’re making crypto access safer and more trusted for everyone, while setting the standard for the industry.”

Building on its existing protocols, including robust Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) safeguards, and blockchain monitoring, the Company’s expanded identity collection and verification requirements further separates Bitcoin Depot from the rest of the industry and demonstrates its leadership in elevating the standard for compliance. Collecting this information enables the Company to strengthen its compliance framework and ensure greater protection for customers against fraud and money laundering risks.

The Company has also reinforced its protections for older adults, adding additional protections to identify and prevent potential scam activity. These safeguards reflect Bitcoin Depot’s continued investment in compliance and its commitment to protecting consumers.

These measures follow the Company’s appointment of Philip Brown as Chief Compliance Officer in July 2025, underscoring Bitcoin Depot’s continued investment in regulatory leadership and consumer protection.

Commenting on the new protections, Brown said: “Requiring ID from every customer and adding senior-specific safeguards enhances our ability to stop scams sooner and protect legitimate users, while keeping access to crypto kiosks simple and accessible.”

Bitcoin Depot kiosks allow customers to seamlessly convert cash into Bitcoin, which customers can use to access the broader digital financial system for payments, transfers, remittances, and investments.

For more information, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 9,000 kiosk locations as of August 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Amendment, and the closing of the Preferred Sale. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com