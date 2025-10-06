GeoCue Unveils Advanced Visualization Tools for LP360 at INTERGEO 2025

Huntsville, AL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a global leader in geospatial hardware and software solutions, is excited to announce at INTERGEO, two major advancements for its LP360 software: the 3D Model Mesh Add-On and the Gaussian Splatting Add-On. These innovations bring new levels of visualization, realism, and deliverable quality to data collected with the TrueView GO.

Bringing LiDAR and Imagery Data to Life

With the 3D Modeling Mesh Add-On, users can now convert their LiDAR point clouds and images collected into high-quality, textured 3D mesh models. This delivers professional, shareable, and visually intuitive outputs ideal for client presentations, design reviews, and enhanced scene interpretation. The tool provides accurate mesh generation and streamlined post-processing.

TrueView GO handheld LiDAR scanner.

The TrueView GO handheld LiDAR sensor, available in the 116S and 132S models, gives professionals the freedom to scan complex indoor, outdoor, or underground environments with ease. By pairing TrueView GO with LP360 and these new add-ons, users can now go further than ever, producing 3D textured meshes for analysis and next-level Gaussian Splats for client-ready visualization. Please note: the add-on must be activated for the TrueView GO prior to data collection to ensure proper processing.

The Gaussian Splatting Add-On, designed for use with the TrueView GO’s 360 Photo Kit, introduces ultra photorealistic, immersive rendering to the LP360 ecosystem. Unlike traditional surface-based meshes, Gaussian Splatting produces immersive, life-like representations that give clients and project stakeholders a clearer understanding of real-world environments.

“By integrating 3D Model Mesh and Gaussian Splatting directly into LP360, we’re empowering surveyors, engineers, and geospatial professionals to create richer deliverables, streamline workflows, and enhance collaboration,” said Frank Darmayan, COO of GeoCue Group. “LP360 continues to evolve to meet the needs of our users, delivering advanced processing and visualization tools that set a new benchmark for the industry.”

TrueView GO: Flexible Capture, Powerful Processing

The TrueView GO handheld LiDAR sensor, available in the 116S and 132S models, gives professionals the freedom to scan complex indoor, outdoor, or underground environments with ease. By pairing TrueView GO with LP360 and these new add-ons, users can now go further than ever, producing 3D textured meshes for analysis and next-level Gaussian Splats for client-ready visualization.

“LP360 is at the forefront of the processing and visualization technology,” said Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of mdGroup, parent company of GeoCue. “In addition with the colorized point cloud, with tools like Gaussian Splatting and 3D Model Mesh, our customers can extract the most value from their visual data and deliver powerful, real-world results. These advancements highlight GeoCue’s leadership in bringing cutting-edge research into practical, everyday workflows for the geospatial community.”

Availability & Live Demonstration

Both add-ons will soon be available in LP360 and can be showcased at INTERGEO 2025 in Frankfurt, Booth 12.1/G.054, where attendees can experience sample data sets and workflows firsthand.

Processing with the new add-ons requires a high-performance computer equipped with modern graphics capabilities, enabling users to fully experience the speed and realism of 3D meshes and Gaussian Splats

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery 3D mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

Attachments