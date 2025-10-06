Enphase Energy Launches IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in India, Enabling Single-Phase and Three-Phase Backup for Homes and Small Businesses

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the IQ® Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase for customers in India. The system provides reliable backup power and supports both single-phase and three-phase applications, serving India’s growing residential and small commercial solar markets.

Three-phase service is widely available in India, making it well suited for higher-load homes and small businesses. Each 5 kWh battery delivers continuous power of up to 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration and 3.84 kW in single-phase configuration. The battery is designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the operation of high-power devices during a grid outage when paired with the IQ® System Controller 3 INT. It utilizes lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is known for its thermal stability and safety profile. The battery is modular and expandable, so customers can start with a single battery and scale up to 40 kWh of capacity as their energy needs grow.

“Many of our customers live in larger homes with three-phase wiring,” said Harsha Kuntur , founder and managing director at Ecosoch Solar, an installer of Enphase products in India. “The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is exactly what we need to offer reliable backup and maximize self-consumption for these households.”

“In cities like Bengaluru, homes and small businesses are increasingly asking for battery solutions that can handle three-phase loads,” said Dijo MD, director and CTO at 3rd Eye Security Systems, an installer of Enphase products in India. “Enphase is giving us the flexibility to serve both commercial and residential customers with one system.”

“Reliability is critical when it comes to energy storage in India,” said Shivam D Rai, proprietor at Shivshakti Enterprises, an installer of Enphase products in India. “The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase now addresses the three-phase segment with a high-performance product from a company we trust.”

The launch in India builds on Enphase’s rapid global rollout of FlexPhase technology, which is now available in 18 European countries, Australia, and New Zealand. This expansion demonstrates Enphase’s commitment to bringing flexible, high-quality energy storage to markets with diverse grid standards.

“India’s transition to clean, reliable energy requires storage solutions that are flexible and resilient,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “With the IQ Battery 5P and FlexPhase technology, we are delivering a product that meets the needs of homes and small businesses in India, whether wired for single-phase or three-phase power. This launch expands on our success in other markets, and positions Enphase as a trusted partner in India’s energy transformation.”

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase comes with a 15-year limited warranty in India. It can be paired with the IQ System Controller 3 INT, which together enable microgrid operation, remote monitoring, and efficient integration with IQ8™ Microinverters. With Sunlight Jump Start™, IQ8 Microinverters can restart the batteries using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. Enphase’s backup solution also supports load control and works with third-party inverters and generators for best-in-class resilience.

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is now shipping to customers in India. To learn more about the Enphase IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, visit the Enphase website for India.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the capabilities, performance, availability, scalability, and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology, including the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase; and the expected benefits to homeowners, businesses, and installers in India. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com