Australian Oilseeds Announces Launch of GEO Brand Products on Zhongsheng GO Platform in China

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT), a manufacturer and seller of sustainable edible oils to customers globally, today announced that its flagship consumer brand, GEO, has officially launched on Zhongsheng GO, the digital retail platform operated by Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 00881).

The successful onboarding of GEO products was achieved through the continuous efforts of Shanghai Maiwei Trading Co., Ltd., the Company’s strategic partner in China. This launch marks another milestone in COOT’s international expansion strategy, enabling GEO products to reach Zhongsheng GO’s ecosystem of more than 5 million registered members through both the Zhongsheng GO WeChat Mini Program and the Zhongsheng GO Mobile App.

“The launch of our GEO brand products on Zhongsheng GO is a significant step in connecting directly with millions of Chinese households,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership reflects our commitment to making healthy, natural, and sustainable Australian oils accessible to consumers in China. We believe Zhongsheng GO’s strong membership base and trusted platform will accelerate GEO’s growth in this vital market.”

GEO is the Company’s flagship consumer brand, representing Australia’s premium extra virgin cold-pressed canola oil range. GEO products are developed to meet the growing demand for healthy, natural, and sustainable edible oils in international markets. With a strong emphasis on 0% erucic acid, non-GMO quality, high Omega-3 and Omega-9 content, natural Vitamin E, and low trans-fat, GEO has established a solid reputation in Asia for both retail and food-service channels. The brand is now distributed across Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asia-Pacific markets, bringing Australian-grown and pressed oils directly to global households and businesses. GEO is also actively exploring the market in Taiwan and strategic partners there as well.

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) through its subsidiaries, including Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd., an Australian proprietary company, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, global economic conditions could in the future reduce demand for our products; we could in the future experience cybersecurity incidents; we may be unable to manage or sustain the level of growth that our business has experienced in prior periods; our financial resources may not be sufficient to maintain or improve our competitive position; we may be unable to attract new customers, or retain or sell additional products to existing customers; we may experience challenges successfully expanding our marketing and sales capabilities, including further specializing our sales force; customer growth could decelerate in the future; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations from recent acquisitions or business combinations, and we may not be able to pay off our convertible notes when due. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for June 30, 2024 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

126-142 Cowcumbla Street

Cootamundra New South Wales 2590

Attn: Amarjeet Singh, CFO

Email: amarjeet.s@energreennutrition.com.au

Investor Relations Contact

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com