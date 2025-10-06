Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Announces Pre-Sale of Up to $100,000,000 USD for GLDY, a Gold Backed Stablecoin Asset Offering Up to 4.0% Yield

Key Highlights

Institutional Scale & Balance-Sheet Alignment: $100,000,000 USD in initial pre-sale capacity with near-term expandable issuance of up to $1.0 billion; Streamex to co-invest with a minimum $5,000,000 USD commitment, demonstrating management alignment and balance-sheet support.



Institutional Grade Gold Product with Yield: GLDY is a physical bullion backed stablecoin that delivers up to 4.0% annualized yield (paid in ounces of physical gold) through gold-leasing, combining capital preservation of physical gold with predictable income.



Regulated, Institutional Infrastructure: To be launched through the Streamex platform and distributed through institutional channels, GLDY is engineered to meet ETF, asset manager and custody requirements.





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a vertically integrated commodity tokenization company, today announced an upcoming pre-sale for GLDY, an institutional-grade gold backed stablecoin asset that provides investors with up to 4.0% yield, commencing on or before November 10, 2025.

“The launch of GLDY represents a major evolution in how investors can access and benefit from physical gold,” said Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & CEO of Streamex Corp. “Over $400 billion USD sits in traditional gold ETFs, assets that offer price exposure but cost money to hold and provide no yield. GLDY fundamentally changes that. Now, instead of paying to hold gold, investors can get paid to hold gold. The combination of capital preservation, liquidity, and yield denominated in ounces is purpose-built for portfolio managers, ETFs and institutional balance sheets seeking durable cash management, and diversified commodity exposure. Streamex’s meaningful co-investment and launch through our enterprise-grade infrastructure signals our conviction and readiness to scale.”

Product & Market Rationale

GLDY pairs audited physical gold custody with regulated tokenized securities infrastructure and institutional distribution pathways. Yield generation is achieved through secure gold-leasing agreements providing predictable income while maintaining principal exposure to spot gold. This structure addresses key market needs:

Enhanced portfolio construction: yield-bearing gold improves risk-adjusted returns and expands allocation options for fixed-income and multi-asset strategies.

Institutional compliance and custody: engineered to meet custody, audit and reporting standards required by institutional investors and ETF sponsors.

Scalable issuance: initial $100 million USD capacity with rapid scale potential to $1 billion USD reflects Streamex’s distribution reach and anticipated institutional appetite.





How to Participate

Interested qualified investors may register interest and schedule a call with the Streamex investor team at https://www.streamex.com/.

Detailed offering materials, institutional partner announcements and subscription procedures will be provided at launch.

Investor Participation

The GLDY pre-sale will be open to qualified investors, including ETFs, institutional investors, and accredited individuals. Streamex will lead the round with a minimum commitment of $5.0 million USD, reflecting its strong confidence in the long-term value of GLDY and alignment with the Company’s gold-denominated balance sheet strategy. Participation will require a minimum investment of $200,000 USD for individual investors and $1,000,000 USD for institutional or business entities.

About GLDY

GLDY seeks to offer a value that tracks spot gold price and is designed to address the investment and custody requirements of U.S. ETF providers and institutional investors. Each token is backed by physical gold, providing transparent and direct exposure to the underlying asset.

In addition to spot gold returns, GLDY offers up to 4% annualized yield through the deployment of gold into income-generating leases facilitated by Streamex’s exclusive relationship with Monetary Metals. The resulting yield is automatically indexed back into the asset monthly, allowing investors to compound their holdings in gold rather than fiat currency.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a vertically integrated commodity tokenization company focused on bringing real-world assets, particularly gold and other commodities, on chain through regulated, yield-bearing, and liquid financial instruments. With institutional-grade infrastructure and a gold-denominated balance sheet, Streamex is redefining how commodity-based investments are issued, traded, and held in the digital era.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to those regarding the anticipated launch, structure, and capacity of the GLDY pre-sale, the expected yield performance, and the participation of institutional partners. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially. For further discussion of these risks, please refer to Streamex’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Streamex assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

