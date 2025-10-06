B2Gold Achieves Commercial Production at the Goose Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Goose Mine, part of the Back River Gold District, located in Nunavut, Canada (the “Goose Mine”), achieved commercial production on October 2, 2025.

B2Gold has declared commercial production at the Goose Mine based on an internal commercial production measure of 30 consecutive days of average mill throughput at 65% or greater based on the mill design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”). From September 3, 2025 through October 2, 2025, the mill achieved an average throughput of 2,652 tpd, which represents 66% of design capacity. Mill feed over the 30-day commercial production period has been predominantly from the mined out Echo open pit.

Crushed ore availability has significantly increased in the second half of September as the supplemental mobile crusher has been integrated with the primary crushing plant. From September 19, 2025 to October 2, 2025, ore has been crushed at a rate of 183 tonnes per hour (which equates to 4,385 tpd extrapolated over a 24 hour period). Through this same period, the mill has achieved an average throughput of 3,249 tpd, which represents 81.2% of design capacity. B2Gold believes that the Goose mill can operate near design capacity of 4,000 tpd through the fourth quarter of 2025.

Open pit and underground mining rates at the Umwelt deposit have continued to meet or exceed expectations during the 30-day commercial production period. For the fourth quarter of 2025, mill feed will predominantly come from the Umwelt deposit and is expected to average between 6.5 and 7.0 grams per tonne gold. Gold recoveries have been in line with expectations through the 30-day commercial production period, and are expected to average higher than 90% through the fourth quarter of 2025 and beyond.

Clive Johnson, President and CEO of B2Gold stated, “It is with great pleasure that we announce the Goose Mine has achieved commercial production. This tremendous achievement comes just over three months after the commencement of mill operations. I would like to thank our construction and operations teams, whose tireless efforts have made this entire project possible, and acknowledge our partner, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, for their longstanding support. The Goose Mine will be a cornerstone of B2Gold’s production base and demonstrates the strength of our construction and operating teams worldwide. We view this milestone as just the beginning for the Back River Gold District and look forward to many years of safe and successful production in Nunavut, Canada.”

The Company reiterates the near-term and long-term gold production estimates at the Goose Mine, which includes 80,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold production in 2025, approximately 250,000 ounces of gold production in 2026, approximately 330,000 ounces of gold production in 2027, and average annual gold production for the initial full six years of operations (2026 to 2031 inclusive) of approximately 300,000 ounces per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries. B2Gold forecasts gold production of between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces in 2025.

Qualified Person

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”

President & Chief Executive Officer

Production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2025, for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

