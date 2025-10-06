Open Sesame! Panda Express® Opens the Door to Big Flavor with Its Latest Limited-Time Wok Drop, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef

The American Chinese Icon Unleashes a Sizzling Wok-Fired Dish and Wok Wednesdays™ App Game to Inspire Fall Comfort Routines

Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef joins the Panda Express menu as the fast-casual chain’s latest limited-time offer, bringing a wok-tossed, crispy surf and turf dish to fans nationwide while supplies last.

‘Wok Wednesdays’ delivers a new gamified experience in the Panda Rewards app that will give members a new reason to celebrate every Wednesday with exclusive rewards.

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express® , the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is delivering the ultimate mashup of flavors in its newest seasonal launch, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef. Starting October 8, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef is available nationwide for a limited time. This premium surf and turf duo combines two craveable proteins into one delectable, sesame-fueled bite.

But that’s not all that the wok is cooking up. Panda Express is also launching ‘ Wok Wednesdays ,’ a new weekly gamified experience available exclusively in the Panda Rewards app. This digital feature is designed to make Wednesdays the most delicious day of the week by offering Panda Rewards members new ways to engage and earn rewards.

Wok-Fired Flavor Fusion with Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef

Panda Express is shaking up its menu with its newest limited time offering: Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef. This new and adventurous entrée delivers a bold and flavorful American Chinese flavor fusion, combining two fan-favorites into one dish.

Crafted on the wok, the dish features succulent shrimp in a crunchy tempura batter and crispy beef strips, perfectly complemented by crisp veggies and a savory, subtly spicy umami sauce inspired by the classic Sichuan dish, Mouthwatering Chicken. The entrée takes the battered shrimp and beef fans know and love from the brand’s Honey Walnut Shrimp and Beijing Beef and gives them a bold new Panda spin—coated in punchy, aromatic flavors and packed with layered textures all in one serving.

Wednesdays are for the Wok: Play, Wok, Win! Earn & Redeem an exclusive Panda Rewards gift* Every Wok Wednesday

Panda Rewards members can learn how to cook like a Wok Star and unlock exclusive Panda Reward gifts* on the Panda app. With Wok Wednesdays, guests can:

Experience a fun & exciting game where players catch the special ingredients for Panda Express’ most craveable dishes, including the new Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef and wok-toss them to cook to perfection

Unlock exclusive reward offers for use on the same day

Visit pandaex.press/wok-wed for more information



"With the introduction of Wok Wednesday, we are giving our guests a dynamic new way to connect with Panda Express," said Nidhin Mattappally, Vice President of Digital Business and Guest Care at Panda Express. "This app-based game is designed to celebrate the art of wok cooking while providing Panda Rewards members with exclusive opportunities to earn and redeem rewards, enhancing the value of every visit."

Run, don’t wok, to try this season’s newest comfort food craving. Starting October 8, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef will be available at your nearest Panda location while supplies last. Guests can rack up Panda Points towards their next bite by joining Panda Rewards, downloading the Panda Express app in the App store or on Google Play , and leveling up every week with Wok Wednesdays. For more details and to find a Panda Express near you, visit PandaExpress.com and pandaex.press/wok-wed , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X . *Gifts are purchased-based offers.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $415 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 16 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .



Contact:

FINN Partners for Panda Express

PandaExpress@FINNPartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9512a202-72fd-4656-8392-739ce4eee32c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd906764-3604-44e3-af11-4be84c84959b