Silo Pharma Acquires ResearchCoin (RSC) Crypto Tokens in Support of Decentralized Science (DeSci)

Company invests in DeSci blockchain innovation and purchases native coin of ResearchHub, a decentralized science platform co-founded by Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong

SARASOTA, FL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced its initial purchase of ResearchCoin (RSC) as part of its expanded digital assets treasury strategy designed to capture long-term value from emerging multi-chain opportunities. RSC is the native token of ResearchHub, a decentralized platform designed to advance scientific collaboration and discovery. ResearchHub was co-founded in 2019 by Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong.

“By securing a position in RSC, we are participating in the growing decentralized science (DeSci) movement while pursuing asset diversification and potential appreciation for shareholders,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “Our investment in ResearchCoin demonstrates our interest in modernizing scientific research and collaboration and supporting blockchain-driven innovation as a pillar for biomedical discovery.”

Like DeFi, DeSci is a Web3 movement that emphasizes decentralization blockchain technologies and token-based economics. RSC tokens are designed to reward and encourage the sharing, review and curation of scientific knowledge. The ResearchHub platform enables a global community of researchers to collaborate, publish, and peer review in a transparent, tokenized environment—with a goal of accelerating discovery while ensuring contributors are recognized and rewarded for their work.

DeSci represents a transformative growth opportunity in the scientific research sector. The estimated trillion-dollar global research economy—currently tied up in grants, universities, and pharmaceutical pipelines—can potentially be unlocked and made liquid through tokenization. By tokenizing research funding and intellectual property, DeSci creates potential profit opportunities years before traditional biotech exits. Investors may be able to capture upside earlier, exit more flexibly, and access new avenues of growth in the biotech sector.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

800-705-0120

investors@silopharma.com