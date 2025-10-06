Nord Security joins forces with ACA Pacific to combat rising cyber threats across the APAC region

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , home for advanced cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with ACA Pacific , a trusted and seasoned value-added distribution company of IT hardware and software solutions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Through this collaboration, Nord Security and ACA Pacific will deliver comprehensive and leading cybersecurity solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers in the APAC region.

According to the threat intelligence index report by the industrial research organization IBM, the APAC region is a primary target for cyberattacks, accounting for 34% of all investigated incidents. The increasing use of ransomware and other malware, reconnaissance and scanning tools, and server access as primary tactics in cyberattacks raises significant concerns about cybersecurity across the region.

"We are proud to partner with ACA Pacific, a renowned and highly experienced distributor for the APAC region," says Aivaras Artiskevicius, channel sales director for EMEA and APAC regions at Nord Security. "This collaboration marks a significant step in Nord Security's mission to advance robust cybersecurity adoption globally, with a strategic focus this year on entering the APAC region, particularly Australia. To support this growth, we are expanding our distribution network and onboarding additional talent to deliver exceptional service across the region."

ACA Pacific's partners working in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia can now add three Nord Security business suite products to their portfolio. The solutions include NordPass, a next-generation password manager built on XChaCha20, an advanced encryption algorithm; NordLayer, a toggle-ready network security platform for business that combines zero trust network architecture (ZTNA), secure web gateways (SWG), and firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) into a single, cloud-native security service edge (SSE) solution; and NordStellar, a threat exposure management platform that protects employees, customers, brand, and infrastructure by providing real-time intelligence on vulnerabilities from one of the largest deep and dark web data pools. These complementary solutions provide partners with a comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity package that addresses critical vulnerabilities and strengthens overall protection.

With this partnership, ACA Pacific's partners, MSPs, and resellers will gain streamlined access to Nord Security's business suite products. This alliance will enable them to strengthen their client relationships by offering solutions backed by two trusted and well-established brands. Partners will also benefit from faster support and training for local businesses provided by ACA Pacific and Nord Security.

“We’re excited to partner with Nord Security, a global leader in cybersecurity. This collaboration gives ACA Pacific’s partners access to powerful tools such as NordPass, NordLayer, and NordStellar, which help to tackle major security challenges in the ANZ region. These solutions are easy to use, scalable, and designed to protect businesses from growing cyber threats,” said Mark Gill, general manager of ACA Pacific Australia and New Zealand.

ACA Pacific’s partners can now add all three Nord Security business suite products to their portfolio on the ACA Pacific marketplace. If you’re not yet a partner, visit https://www.acapacific.com.au for more information.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , threat exposure management platform NordStellar , the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an all-around identity theft protection service NordProtect , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

About ACA Pacific

ACA Pacific is a value-added IT distributor serving the Asia-Pacific region since 1988. With a strong focus on innovative and emerging technologies, ACA Pacific connects world-class vendors with an extensive partner network. The company provides channel partners with training, marketing, and technical support to drive growth and deliver customer success.

For more information, visit: www.acapacific.com.au .

