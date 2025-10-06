Drone Light Show Market Expected to Reach USD 6.52 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Firework Alternatives | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Drone Light Show Market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.35% over 2025-2032.

Drone light shows have become increasingly popular due to the rise in the number of individuals looking for technologically advanced and aesthetically pleasing entertainment. These displays, which draw interest from governments, event planners, and theme parks, provide a safer, more inventive, and sustainable substitute for conventional pyrotechnics.

Due to their enhanced synchronization, real-time programming, and storytelling capabilities, drone light displays have recently become more popular at festivals, sporting events, concerts, and corporate branding efforts. Their ability to offer personalized content and their environmentally friendly service have only increased their popularity, leading to investments in software platforms for live performances and drone fleets.





Drone Light Show Market Report Scope:

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, the Market was Led by Drone Formulations Segment in 2024

Drone formations led the market with a 48% revenue share in 2024 as they offer highly coordinated and scalable visual spectacles using swarms of synchronized drones. Drone animation shows are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.43% during 2025-2032, owing to the rising demand for dynamic, real-time content and immersive storytelling.

By Drone Type, the Rotary Wing Segment Held the Largest Share in 2024 in the Market

Rotary wing drones dominated the market in 2024 with a 66% revenue share due to their superior maneuverability, stability, and vertical takeoff capabilities. Hybrid drones are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.15% over 2025-2032 due to their ability to combine the benefits of fixed-wing and rotary wing designs.

By Mode of Operation, in 2024, the Market was Dominated by Remotely Operated Drones Segment

Remotely operated drones dominated the market with a 44% revenue share in 2024 as they offer real-time human oversight, ensuring better control, adaptability, and safety during live shows. Fully autonomous drones are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.77% during 2025-2032 due to the surging technological advancements in AI, GPS, and swarm intelligence.

By End-Use, in 2024, the Market was Led by Public Events Segment

Public events dominated the Drone Light Show Market in 2024 with around 28% revenue share due to their large audience reach and demand for visually impactful, eco-friendly alternatives to fireworks. Corporate events are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.16% over 2025-2032 due to the increasing use of drone shows in product launches, brand promotions, and tech conferences.

The Market was Led by North America in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Expand with the Fastest CAGR during 2025-2032

North America dominated the Drone Light Show Market in 2024 with approximately 34% revenue share due to early technological adoption, strong presence of leading drone show providers, and high demand across entertainment, sports, and corporate sectors. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.69% over 2025-2032, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and government-backed smart city and tourism initiatives.

Recent Developments:

2025 : Verge Aero is releasing Verge Aero Composer software in February 2024 to democratize drone show design intuitive drag and drop tools allow creators, small communities to build shows easily

: Verge Aero is releasing Verge Aero Composer software in February 2024 to democratize drone show design intuitive drag and drop tools allow creators, small communities to build shows easily 2024: Verge Aero provided X1 pyro drones for Ras Al Khaimah’s NYE 2024 show, setting a world record for longest straight line drone display above 50,000 spectators.

