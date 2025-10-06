LB Pharmaceuticals to Present Three Posters at 38th ECNP Congress Highlighting Clinical Activity and Safety Profile of LB-102 in Schizophrenia, Including Positive Effects on Cognition and Negative Symptoms

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX) today announced that three posters featuring new and previously reported analyses from its Phase 2 NOVA1 clinical trial of LB-102 in acute schizophrenia will be presented at the 38th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (“ECNP”) Congress, taking place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from October 11-14, 2025.

Among the presentations will be an analysis evaluating the effects of LB-102 on cognition in patients with acute schizophrenia. Cognition was included in the Phase 2 NOVA1 trial as an exploratory endpoint. Using a validated battery of cognitive tests, this post-hoc analysis demonstrated that after four weeks of treatment with LB-102, a robust, dose-dependent, and significant treatment effect size was identified in a completer population for all doses of LB-102 compared with placebo. The treatment effect size versus placebo was 0.26 (p=0.0476) at the 50 mg dose, 0.41 (p=0.0027) at the 75 mg dose and reached 0.66 (p=0.0018) at the 100 mg dose. The patient population included in this analysis was not enriched for severe cognitive impairment at baseline. Significant effect sizes of the magnitude reported in this trial provide early evidence that LB-102 may positively impact cognitive deficits—an area of significant unmet need not adequately addressed by existing antipsychotics.

In addition to the cognitive findings, the Company will present two additional posters at the 38th ECNP Congress: an encore presentation of the primary efficacy and safety results from the NOVA1 trial, and a post-hoc analysis focused on the effects of LB-102 on negative symptoms in a subset of patients with prominent negative symptoms at baseline.

Collectively, these analyses further reinforce LB-102’s balanced clinical profile, which is characterized by robust reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (“PANSS”) scores, a generally favorable and potentially class-leading tolerability profile, and differentiated clinical activity across multiple symptom domains. We believe these findings support further investigation of LB-102's potential to deliver comprehensive disease management in schizophrenia, beyond just positive symptom control.

“We are pleased to have three abstracts accepted for presentation at ECNP this year, and are especially excited to share the new results on the effects of LB-102 on cognition in schizophrenia—a dataset that expands our understanding of LB-102’s potential clinical utility in this disease,” said Anna Eramo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals and lead author on all three abstracts. “Cognitive impairment is one of the strongest predictors of long-term disability in schizophrenia yet remains largely unaddressed by today’s standard treatments. These results suggest that LB-102 may have the potential to address this critical unmet need.”

Presentation Details

Title: LB-102 for acute schizophrenia in adults: efficacy and safety from a large phase 2 clinical trial

Poster Number: PS02-1273

Date: October 12, 2025

Time: 12:35 - 14:00 p.m.

Title: LB-102 for acute schizophrenia in adults: Results from the phase 2 clinical trial (NOVA1) with a focus on Negative Symptoms

Poster Number: PS02-1272

Date: October 12, 2025

Time: 12:35 - 14:00 p.m.

Title: LB-102 for cognitive impairment in schizophrenia: exploratory post hoc analyses from a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study

Poster Number: PS03-2276

Date: October 13, 2025

Time: 12:35 - 14:00 p.m.

Posters will be made available on the LB Pharma website at https://lbpharma.us/ on October 11, 2025, at the start of the conference.

About NOVA1

The NOVA1 Phase 2 trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center inpatient trial that enrolled 359 adults, age 18 to 55 with DSM-5 diagnosis of acutely exacerbated schizophrenia. The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of four weeks of treatment with a once-daily (QD) oral dose of LB-102. The primary objective of the study assessed the efficacy of LB-102 versus placebo in reducing PANSS total scores at day 28. The secondary objectives of the study included improvement in CGI-S, PANSS subscale and Marder Factor scores, safety and tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. Cognition was evaluated as an exploratory endpoint in the trial. Randomization was approximately 3:3:3:1 as participants received either placebo, 50 mg QD LB-102, 75 mg QD LB-102, or 100 mg QD LB-102.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a Phase 3-ready oral, small molecule and a methylated derivative of amisulpride. In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia. The Phase 2 trial demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, a potentially class leading safety profile among D2 antagonists and partial agonists, and positive effects on negative symptoms and cognition. LB-102 is advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial for acute schizophrenia and a Phase 2 clinical trial for bipolar depression. Additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 could include major depressive disorder (MDD), predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and agitation, as well as bipolar mania and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

