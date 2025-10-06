Atlantic International's Lyneer Subsidiary Increases Market Share to $12+ Million Annually as Food Production Partner Consolidates Vendor Relationships

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions has successfully renewed its partnership with the premier food production company, first announced in October 2024. This renewal comes with a significant strategic advantage: the client's decision to consolidate its staffing partnerships from three providers to two, substantially expanding Lyneer's market share and revenue opportunity.

The renewed partnership represents a significant vote of confidence in Lyneer's service capabilities, positioning the company for substantial growth. While Lyneer served the client's total annual staffing spend of $23 million and $9.5 million in the previous year, the consolidation strategy is expected to increase Lyneer's portion to $12 million or more annually, representing a potential 26% increase in revenue from this strategic account.

"This renewal and market share expansion validates our commitment to excellence and our ability to scale alongside our clients' evolving needs," said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. "When clients choose to consolidate their vendor relationships, being selected as one of the preferred partners is the ultimate testament to our service quality and operational reliability. This decision reflects not just satisfaction with our current performance, but confidence in our ability to handle increased responsibility and deliver even greater value."

The consolidation strategy benefits both parties by streamlining vendor management, enhancing communication efficiency, and enabling more strategic workforce planning. For Lyneer, this represents an opportunity to deepen the client relationship while significantly expanding its footprint within the food production sector.

"Strategic partnerships like this one demonstrate the power of our long-term relationship approach," commented Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International. "This renewal and expansion show how we create mutual value – our client benefits from simplified vendor management and enhanced service levels, while we gain increased market share and revenue growth. It's a perfect example of how trust-based partnerships evolve into strategic competitive advantages."

This development builds upon the October 2024 announcement of the partnership extension, reinforcing Lyneer's growing prominence in the food production industry. The company's ability to successfully compete for increased market share in a consolidation scenario demonstrates its operational excellence and client satisfaction levels.

The renewed partnership aligns with Atlantic International's broader strategic objectives of sustainable growth through deepened client relationships and market leadership in key industry verticals. The food production sector continues to represent a significant growth opportunity for specialized workforce solutions providers.

About Atlantic International Corp. Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across multiple industries, with a particular expertise in the food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

investorsr@atlantic-international.com