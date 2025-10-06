Snail, Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 9, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 8-9, 2025.

Snail, Inc.’s management team is scheduled to present on October 9, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time in a fireside style Q&A format. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on Channelchek and on the Company’s investor relations website. In addition to the presentation, Snail, Inc. management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Giorgia Pigato at

gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com or Gateway Group at SNAL@gateway-grp.com.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .