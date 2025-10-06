MMI Completes World’s First Robotic Microsurgical Intracranial Brain Surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to expanding treatment options and improving outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced completion of the first cases in a neurosurgical clinical trial sponsored by the Jacobs Institute for the Symani® Surgical System.

Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, a University at Buffalo Distinguished Professor and Vice Chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS) at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and CEO of the Jacobs Institute, performed indirect bypass, encephaloduroarteriosynagiosis (EDAS) surgery to restore adequate blood supply to the brain in three adults suffering from Moyamoya Disease (MMD). The surgeries took place at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, Kaleida Health’s largest facility and hub for heart, vein and brain care.

“This advancement to first-in-human application builds on our 2024 preclinical study at the Jacobs Institute which confirmed Symani’s potential in brain surgery,” said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. “Dr. Siddiqui’s cases demonstrate how Symani delivers the precision required for the delicate, highly skilled maneuvers that neurosurgery demands – capabilities that facilitate and potentially even exceed what the human hands alone can achieve. This milestone represents meaningful progress toward expanding robotic microsurgery into one of the most technically challenging areas of patient care.”

The investigational cases are part of an Early Feasibility Study approved by the FDA and sponsored by the Jacobs Institute, a nonprofit medical device innovation center that aims to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies in vascular and neurologic medicine. The study assesses the safety and preliminary effectiveness of Symani in performing robotic-assisted neurosurgery for adult patients with MMD. In general, surgical treatment aims to reduce the occurrence of stroke, seizures, paralysis, and vision problems for patients, including serious and permanent damage to the brain.

“This study represents so much more than foundational work for robotic brain surgery,” said Dr. Siddiqui. “The early success of these first brain surface cases, and the ability to perform minute surgical moves on the pulsating brain, should make the world as excited as it makes me and my esteemed peers in the neurosurgery community as we explore more ways Symani can revolutionize brain surgery.”

The Symani Surgical System is designed to provide enhanced precision and control for the anastomosis and suturing of microscopic vessels with the thinnest available sutures. It has been used in over 2,000 cases globally to provide life-changing care to patients in need of complex surgical treatment. Its impact in lymphatic surgery has been extensively demonstrated, and this study further supports its potential to address growing demands in the treatment of neurovascular disease and transform the lives of more patients through robotic capabilities.

Dr. Siddiqui will present these cases during the Hopkins Lecture at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS 2025 Annual Meeting) in Los Angeles, CA, on Tuesday, October 14. The lecture honors the late founder of the Jacobs Institute and a pioneering figure in neurosurgery.

The Symani Surgical System has not been evaluated or cleared by regulatory agencies for use in neurosurgical applications.

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. Founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, the company’s Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs. The first-of-its-kind robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery is FDA-cleared in the U.S. and CE Marked in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

The Jacobs Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies for vascular and neurologic diseases through collisions of physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry. The JI’s vision is to improve the treatment of vascular and neurologic disease in Western New York and the world, while fostering local economic development. The JI fosters medical collaboration and innovation through partnerships with the University of Buffalo (UB), Kaleida Health, and industry to be a fitting tribute to the work and memory of Lawrence D. Jacobs, MD. Additionally, the JI’s i2R, or Idea to Reality Center, is taking ideas for vascular and neurologic medical devices and moving them through the proof-of-concept process. Finally, the JI also increases physician and industry knowledge of vascular and neurologic diseases through clinical education programs.

