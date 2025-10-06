Aterian Announces Exclusive October Prime Day Deals

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, today unveiled its October Prime Day lineup offering limited-time deals of up to 32% off top-rated products across all of its premier e-commerce brands - hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, PurSteam, Mueller Living, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct.

Prime Day deals run from October 7-8, 2025 while supplies last.

“The success of our July Prime Day participation highlighted the strong demand for our products, and we’re eager to continue offering shoppers outstanding value on our great products,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer. “With the holidays approaching, it’s the perfect time to get ahead on finding the perfect gifts for family and friends.”

Aterian is offering exclusive savings on top-rated essentials, including steam-powered cleaning tools, versatile kitchen gadgets, and the Squatty Potty line of stools, accessories, and recently launched flushable wipes.

hOmeLabs, creates home-comfort appliances that blend high performance with sleek, modern design—helping make everyday living healthier and more efficient.

Featured sale products include:

hOmeLabs 50-Pint Dehumidifier (Wi-Fi Enabled): 25% Off (Originally: $279.99 // Sale Price: $212.49). Removes up to 120 pints of moisture per day, offers ultra-quiet operation, auto-restart, reusable filter, and full smartphone control via built-in Wi-Fi.

hOmeLabs 8-Pint Dehumidifier (Wi-Fi Enabled): 30% Off (Originally: $179.99 // Sale Price: $142.49). Removes up to 24 pints of moisture per day, offers ultra-quiet operation, auto-restart, reusable filter, and full smartphone control via built-in Wi-Fi.

Visit hOmeLabs’ Amazon store to shop this deal and explore many more Prime Day savings.

hOmeLabs Brand Store Link

Squatty Potty, revolutionizes bathroom ergonomics with its patented toilet stools—designed to promote a natural “squat” posture for faster, more complete elimination and improved digestive health.

Featured sale products include:

Squatty Potty Original Stool: 15% Off (Originally: $29.99 // Sale Price: $25.49). Lightweight, stackable under most toilets, with a durable, high-gloss finish—elevates your feet into the optimal position to reduce strain and support digestive wellness.

Head to Squatty Potty’s Prime Day page to grab this offer and discover more discounts.



Squatty Potty Brand Store Link

PurSteam, delivers powerful, reliable home-care solutions—from steam irons, steam mops and handheld steamers—that simplify chores while safeguarding fabrics and surfaces.

Featured sale products include:

PurSteam 1750W Steam Iron: 19% Off (Originally: $49.99 // Sale Price: $40.35). 1750 W rapid heat-up, continuous steam output, non-stick ceramic soleplate, plus a vertical-steam option for hanging garments.

PurSteam Scrub Master Pro Steam Mop: 19% Off (Originally: $129.99 // Sale Price: $104.99). Our most advanced chemical-free sanitizing steam for hard floors and area rugs, 360° swivel steering, dual scrubbing heads and washable microfiber pads.



Shop these PurSteam deals and uncover many more Prime Day offers on their Amazon storefront. Click the link below and navigate to the All Deals or Prime Days tab.

PurSteam Brand Store Link

Mueller Living, specializes in small kitchen appliances that pair elegant design with robust functionality—making meal prep faster, easier, and more fun.

Featured sale product include:

Mueller Hand Blender: 32% Off (Originally: $34.99 // Sale Price: $23.72). 250 W motor with stainless-steel blades, two-speed control, ergonomic handle, plus whisk and chopping attachments for soups, sauces, and more.



Browse Mueller Living’s Prime Day deals to seize this offer and explore additional savings.

MuellerLiving Brand Store Link

Healing Solutions, our collection of oil brands offers natural, plant-based wellness products formulated to support everyday health and comfort.

Featured sale product include:

LAB BULK Eucalyptus Essential Oil, 16 oz: 27% Off (Originally: $26.99 // Sale Price: $19.59). 100% pure eucalyptus oil—ideal for aromatherapy, steam inhalation, and topical blends, supporting respiratory relief and mental clarity.



Discover this Healing Solutions deal and more wellness essentials on our Prime Day page. Click the link below and navigate to the All Deals or Prime Days tab.

Healing Solutions Brand Store Link

Photo Paper Direct, creates professional-quality printable media for craft and photo enthusiasts, delivering vibrant, fade-resistant results every time.

Featured sale product include:

PPD Printable Fabric Sheets, 8.5×11″ (10 Sheets): 26% Off (Originally: $14.99 // Sale Price: $11.04). 100% real cotton, matte finish, no watermark—designed for inkjet printers to produce washable, long-lasting fabric prints.



Shop this Photo Paper Direct offer and browse many more creative media discounts this Prime Day.

PPD Brand Store Link

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io .

