Alto Ingredients Applauds Passage of Assembly Bill 30 Expanding E15 Fuel Options in California

PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, welcomes the signing of Assembly Bill 30 by Governor Gavin Newsom, authorizing the sale of E15 fuel, a gasoline blend that contains 15% ethanol, throughout California. This landmark legislation makes it possible for Alto Ingredients and the broader renewable fuels industry to meet the growing demand for more affordable, domestically produced ethanol blends while supporting the state’s clean energy goals.

With E15 fuel sales approved in California, it is now possible to increase ethanol consumption by more than 600 million gallons per year. Alto Ingredients is positioned to leverage its annual ethanol production capacity of up to 350 million gallons to produce low carbon ethanol to supply and support California’s evolving low carbon transportation fuels market.

“We commend Governor Newsom and the California Legislature for expanding consumer choice and paving the way for lower-carbon, cost-effective fuel options like E15,” said Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients CEO. “AB 30 validates the critical role of American ethanol and incentivizes companies like Alto Ingredients to invest confidently in infrastructure, create local jobs and help California achieve its ambitious climate objectives.”

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning expectations around, and the anticipated effects of, California’s Assembly Bill 30, including potential additional ethanol consumption that may result from the Bill’s adoption; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon many factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions for renewable fuels; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; business and consumer adoption of E15 fuel blends; Alto Ingredients’ ability to leverage its production capacity to benefit from additional ethanol demand due to the adoption in California of E15 fuel blends; and additional regulatory developments. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the ethanol production, marketing and distribution industries; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2025.

