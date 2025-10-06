James River Recruits Georgia Collier and Matt Sinosky, Completing E&S Leadership Reorganization

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced the appointments of Georgia Collier and Matt Sinosky to its Excess and Surplus (“E&S”) leadership team, each reporting to Todd Sutherland, President of E&S. These two appointments support James River’s continued momentum to capture market opportunities and drive its next phase of profitable growth.

With more than two decades of experience in the E&S market, Georgia Collier re-joins James River from the Markel Group where she led the firm’s nationwide Commercial Primary Casualty division as a Managing Director and Product Line Leader. She previously spent nearly 20 years at James River overseeing various underwriting units during her tenure. Ms. Collier will work from the Company’s Richmond office.

In her new role, and a newly created role for the Company, as Senior Vice President, Collier will lead the segment’s Specialty underwriting division. She will oversee all facets of planning and executive leadership of Specialty’s six underlying underwriting sub-divisions (Allied Health, Energy, Environmental, Life Sciences, Management Liability, and Professional Liability) to maximize profitable growth and further establish the Company as a valued partner to brokers in each of these unique lines of business.

Matt Sinosky joins James River from Arch Capital Group Ltd where he served as Vice President of Wholesale Distribution and led wholesale efforts across six business units within Arch Insurance Group. He has spent over fifteen years in the insurance distribution landscape, focused on engaging the wholesale distribution channel.

As the Vice President of Business Development & Distribution, Mr. Sinosky will lead the Company’s dedicated wholesale channel efforts, partnering with wholesale brokers and overseeing marketing and distribution strategies to strengthen the Company’s competitive position and deliver strategic growth.

Todd Sutherland, President of E&S commented, “I am excited to welcome two dynamic industry leaders to James River that will complement our existing team and increase our ability to win for our clients. Georgia and Matt have led critical functions within our market for years, bringing a track record of portfolio management, underwriting experience and deep industry relationships within the small-medium enterprise sector.”

Frank D’Orazio, CEO commented, “The addition of these two executives underscores the market opportunity ahead and reflect James River’s continued ability to attract top-tier industry talent. We are confident they will add great value to our E&S team.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, should, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate, guidance or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: the inherent uncertainty of estimating reserves and the possibility that incurred losses may be greater than our estimate used to compute loss and loss adjustment expense reserves; inaccurate estimates and judgments in our risk management may expose us to greater risks than intended; downgrades in the financial strength rating or outlook of our regulated insurance subsidiaries impacting our competitive position and ability to attract and retain insurance business that our subsidiaries write and ultimately our financial condition; the outcome of the litigation in connection with the sale of our casualty reinsurance business; the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees, and our ability to attract and retain personnel; adverse economic and competitive factors resulting in the sale of fewer policies than expected or an increase in the frequency or severity of claims, or both; the impact of a higher than expected inflationary environment on our reserves, loss adjustment expenses, the values of our investments and investment returns, and our compensation expenses; exposure to credit risk, interest rate risk and other market risk in our investment portfolio and our reinsurers; reliance on a select group of brokers and agents for a significant portion of our business and the impact of our potential failure to maintain such relationships; reliance on a select group of customers for a significant portion of our business and the impact of our potential failure to maintain, or decision to terminate, such relationships; our ability to obtain insurance and reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk, adequately protect our Company against financial loss and that supports our growth plans; losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims, insurance companies with whom we have a fronting arrangement failing to pay us for claims, or a former customer with whom we have an indemnification arrangement failing to perform its reimbursement obligations, and our potential inability to demand or maintain adequate collateral to mitigate such risks; the inherent uncertainty of estimating reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and the possibility that reinsurance may be less than our estimate of reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses; inadequacy of premiums we charge to compensate us for our losses incurred; changes in laws or government regulation, including tax or insurance laws and regulations; changes in U.S. tax laws (including associated regulations) and the interpretation of certain provisions applicable to insurance/reinsurance businesses with U.S. and non-U.S. operations, which may be retroactive and could have a significant effect on us including, among other things, by potentially increasing our tax rate, as well as on our shareholders; in the event we did not qualify for the insurance company exception to the passive foreign investment company (“PFIC”) rules and were therefore considered a PFIC, there could be material adverse tax consequences to an investor that is subject to U.S. federal income taxation; the Company or its foreign subsidiary becoming subject to U.S. federal income taxation; a failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions we utilize in our insurance products to shield us from unanticipated financial losses or legal exposures, or other liabilities; losses from catastrophic events, such as natural disasters and terrorist acts, which substantially exceed our expectations and/or exceed the amount of reinsurance we have purchased to protect us from such events; potential effects on our business of emerging claim and coverage issues; the potential impact of internal or external fraud, operational errors, systems malfunctions or cyber security incidents; our ability to manage our growth effectively; failure to maintain effective internal controls in accordance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended; changes in our financial condition, regulations or other factors that may restrict our subsidiaries’ ability to pay us dividends; and an adverse result in any litigation or legal proceedings we are or may become subject to. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

Bob Zimardo

SVP, Investments & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@james-river-group.com