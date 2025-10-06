Airship AI Announces $11.0 Million of Firm Fixed Price Brand Name Only Awards from US Federal Law Enforcement Agencies in September

Public Safety and Homeland Security Macro Tailwinds Remain Strong Heading into the US Federal Government’s Fiscal First Quarter

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, today announced it has been awarded 16 individual contracts from agencies within the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) for Airship’s AI driven technical solutions supporting public safety and investigative requirements.

“These awards reflect the continued momentum and critical importance of AI-driven surveillance solutions in advancing public safety and homeland security,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “As the administration prioritizes strengthening national security, AI is proving to be an essential force multiplier for law enforcement, delivering greater operational efficiency, enhanced accuracy, and improved threat detection, particularly along the border.”

Airship AI delivers a full spectrum of solutions, ranging from advanced analytics at the edge to datacenter and cloud-based AI capabilities. By aggregating thousands of edge-generated feeds into a unified “single pane of glass,” Airship AI provides real-time alerts on suspicious activity and events at both regional and national scales. These capabilities enable agencies to maximize existing resources, with AI serving as the first set of eyes, automatically detecting potential threats so operators can focus attention where it is needed most.

At the core of these capabilities is Outpost AI, Airship AI’s advanced edge-based appliance. Outpost AI leverages proprietary, in-house trained models to detect a wide range of user-defined objects and events. Its integrated rule engine allows agencies to predefine autonomous actions, such as automatically tracking an item of interest, without requiring constant human oversight. With a compact form factor and minimal power requirements, Outpost AI is seamlessly integrated into both new and existing systems, transforming traditional sensor packages into intelligent, autonomous solutions at a fraction of the cost of full replacement.

“These recent awards not only reinforce and expand our existing deployed capabilities but also open the door to significant new requirements where Airship AI's solution stack has clearly demonstrated its ability to address additional agency challenges,” continued Mr. Allen. “In one case, following several successful pilot deployments that replaced underperforming competitive systems, our platform was adopted as the preferred solution for all future related infrastructure requirements.”

Mr. Allen added, “Beyond these awards, we are actively pursuing a large number of opportunities whose funding shifted from the fourth quarter into the first quarter of the government’s fiscal year, as well as new opportunities that emerged in the third quarter, opportunities that will further expand Airship AI's footprint supporting mission critical operations across the federal law enforcement community.”

