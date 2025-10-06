Einar Þórarinsson steps down as CEO of Ljósleiðarinn

Einar Þórarinsson, Chief Executive Officer of Ljósleiðarinn, has informed the company’s Board of Directors of his decision to step down from his position for personal reasons. The Board has accepted Einar’s request. He will continue to serve as CEO until a successor has been appointed and will support the Board and his successor throughout the transition process. The recruitment process for the new CEO will begin in the coming days.

Dagný Hrönn Pétursdóttir, Chair of the Board of Ljósleiðarinn, expressed the Board’s deep appreciation for Einar’s contribution:

“Einar’s tenure at Ljósleiðarinn has been characterised by great professionalism and integrity. He joined the company following a period of significant investment and was tasked with strengthening its operations. Through diligence and determination, Einar, along with Ljósleiðarinn’s strong management team, has taken significant steps that have delivered operational efficiencies and enhanced service to customers. The company is now well-positioned to continue playing a vital role in the telecommunications market and in ensuring a robust national infrastructure. We are sincerely grateful to Einar for his dedicated service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Einar Þórarinsson, CEO of Ljósleiðarinn, highlighted the people behind the company’s success

“It has been a privilege to lead Ljósleiðarinn through the demanding projects of the past two years. I have had the pleasure of working with outstanding colleagues whose professionalism and commitment have shaped the company into what it is today. It has been an honour to serve as CEO, and I take great pride in what we have accomplished together. Ljósleiðarinn is in a strong position, with numerous opportunities ahead that I am confident the company will capitalise on. I will continue to support the Board and my successor during the transition and look forward to seeing the company grow and thrive in the years to come.”