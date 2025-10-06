Promex and QP Technologies Appoint Ben Mendoza Vice President of Military Projects

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microelectronics and packaging assembly leaders Promex Industries, Inc., and its QP Technologies division today announced that Ben Mendoza has been named vice president of military projects for the two companies, reporting to CEO Richard Otte. The appointment of Mendoza, who brings more than 40 years of experience in high-reliability microelectronics to the newly created position, is key to the companies’ expanded focus on serving military-aerospace markets.

Mendoza’s appointment reflects the companies’ strategy to expand their footprint in the defense and aerospace sectors to help meet growing demand for trusted, onshore microelectronics partners. To this end, he will lead efforts to strengthen the companies’ military qualification pathways, including working with the Defense Logistics Agency to establish MIL-PRF certification, extending ISO/AS9100 coverage across facilities, and ensuring ITAR compliance remains robust. His role also encompasses outreach to industry task forces, such as the JEDEC JC-13 government liaison committee, where he currently serves as chair, to align Promex and QP Technologies capabilities with evolving standards and policies.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging lessons learned throughout my career to help ensure that our solutions meet the most demanding military standards,” said Mendoza. “This includes expanding our quality systems and establishing QML lab suitability that demonstrates our commitment to the mil-aero community.”

“Ben’s leadership, credibility, and technical depth give us the ability to accelerate into this market with confidence,” said Otte. “His experience with QML certifications and defense industry groups makes him uniquely positioned to expand our capabilities and deepen our value to aerospace and defense customers.”

Integrating Promex’s deep expertise in heterogeneous integration and medical/biotech reliability with QP Technologies’ strong foundation in substrate design and microelectronics package assembly, the companies aim to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of mil-qualified packaging and assembly services. This strategic expansion underscores their long-term commitment to supporting critical defense and aerospace programs with the highest levels of quality, reliability, and technical innovation.

To learn more about the companies’ military program, contact bmendoza@promex-ind.com.

Promex and QP Technologies will showcase their breadth of services during SEMICON West, October 7-9, at the Phoenix Convention Center: Promex in booth 7008, QP Technologies in booth 6078.

About Promex

Promex Industries, Inc. specializes in advanced design, packaging and assembly services for key subsystems used in a wide range of applications, such as optical, photonics, diagnostics, life sciences, medical and MEMS devices. The company is skilled at heterogeneous integration of tiny components with unique functionality and complex, custom or detailed assembly requirements. Founded in 1975, Silicon Valley-based Promex provides design-for-manufacturing services coupled with materials science expertise and broad assembly capabilities for small- to mid-volume onshore production. Services include RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip, and combining microelectronic and non-microelectronic components, provided in the company’s Class 100/Class 1000 cleanrooms. Promex is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, IPC certified and ITAR registered. https://promex-ind.com/, or call 408-496-0222

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its wholly owned, 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit https://www.qptechnologies.com/, or call 858-674-4676.

