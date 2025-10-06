16th Annual Dayforce Pulse of Talent: 71% of Workers Untrained in AI as Adoption and Expectations Surge

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today released findings from its 16th Annual Pulse of Talent report. The survey of nearly 7,000 workers, managers, and executives across six countries reveals that despite rapid AI uptake, 71% of workers have not received AI training in the past year, revealing a critical gap between AI enthusiasm and impact.

“For HR leaders, the mandate is clear — infuse AI skills and pathways for your people today or risk being left behind,” said Amy Cappellanti-Wolf, Chief People Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “Employees are eager to grow, but without a clear strategy for training and career mobility, organizations risk creating a two-tier workforce — those driving innovation with AI and those struggling to keep pace.”

The research points to a powerful intersection of human potential and technological ambition—and underscores that organizations must advance both in tandem to realize AI’s full value.

Key findings

Training gap: While 63% of employees said developing AI skills is important, 71% said they haven’t received any AI training in the past year.

While 63% of employees said developing AI skills is important, 71% said they haven’t received any AI training in the past year. Reskilling ‘say-do’ gap: 82% of executives believe employers should reskill workers whose jobs are reshaped by AI, but only 17% of employees say their organization does so today.

82% of executives believe employers should reskill workers whose jobs are reshaped by AI, but only 17% of employees say their organization does so today. Adoption divides: 87% of executives already use AI on the job - well ahead of managers (57%) and workers (27%).

87% of executives already use AI on the job - well ahead of managers (57%) and workers (27%). Trust & governance: 58% of employees see ethical challenges in AI, but only 26% of organizations have a dedicated leader or team overseeing responsible AI use. Executives are nearly 30% more likely than workers and 20% more likely than managers to trust their employer to use AI responsibly.

Where AI adoption is taking hold, the value is clear. Leaders report measurable impact in HR automation (71%), internal mobility (71%), and learning and reskilling (69%) — evidence that AI is already reshaping how work gets done and how talent grows.

“There’s a widening AI confidence gap - executives say they’re ready, but managers and frontline employees aren't there yet,” said Carrie Rasmussen, Chief Digital Officer at Dayforce. “Three out of four executives say they’re prepared for AI, but that drops to less than one in four on the front lines. The real race isn’t just about speed - it's about bringing your workforce with you.”

Additional Information

Survey Methodology

In partnership with Hanover Research, Dayforce conducted the 16th Annual Pulse of Talent survey online from July 22 to August 6, 2025. The study included 6,954 respondents aged 18+ who work at organizations in Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Allen

patrick.allen@dayforce.com

(647) 417-2208