Maine Listings Unveils New Brand Identity and Strategy to Reinforce Real Estate Data Leadership

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maine Listings, a leader in real estate data and technology services across New England and one of the nation’s oldest statewide MLS organizations, today is launching a fresh new brand identity and unveiling a new logo and visual direction that reflects its mission to be the most customer-centric, friendly, accessible, and effective multiple listing service (MLS) in the country.

The new brand represents a major milestone for the organization, which serves 6,800 real estate professionals statewide, as it continues to evolve with advances in the real estate industry while doubling down on its core values: innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to customer success.

Why the change?

“At Maine Listings, we’re not just moving with the industry. We're committed to redefining what customer-centricity looks like, as our commitment to customer success is our north star,” said Denise Libby, CEO of Maine Listings.

"This new brand look reflects who we are today: humble and friendly, yet proud and sophisticated. It's a visual symbol of how we blend rural beauty and hometown values with modern technology, always putting people first,” she added.





The Maine Listings rebranding is part of a larger initiative that demonstrates its role nationally as a model MLS, effectively balancing high-tech tools with high-touch service. Its brand strategy underscores the organization's continued investment in best-in-class technologies, unmatched broker support, and a passionate team focused on delivering world-class customer service to every Maine customer.

Maine Listings recently won recognition by sweeping “BEST MLS” honors in all seven categories of WAV Group's Customer Experience Index (CXI) 2025 Survey, the most comprehensive study of its kind.

Logo inspired by people, place, and progress

The new logo is more than a symbol. It tells a story, the organization explained, noting every element was thoughtfully designed to reflect Maine Listings’ values and vision:

Forward momentum: The slightly off-center circle represents movement and progress, a nod to the organization's evolution and its role in helping customers advance in their careers and transactions.

The slightly off-center circle represents movement and progress, a nod to the organization's evolution and its role in helping customers advance in their careers and transactions. Community and connection: The circular motif represents people, customers, and homes. It captures a sense of community in Maine's diverse geographies.

The circular motif represents people, customers, and homes. It captures a sense of community in Maine's diverse geographies. Rooted in Maine : Green and blue tones reflect the natural beauty of Maine, from its oceans, lakes, and forests to its mountain ranges, while conveying warmth and accessibility.

: Green and blue tones reflect the natural beauty of Maine, from its oceans, lakes, and forests to its mountain ranges, while conveying warmth and accessibility. A guiding star: The white space at the center forms a star, symbolizing Maine Listings as a “North Star” for its customers, a constant source of support and direction to help real estate professionals helm what is almost always the biggest financial decision in their lives for most people.

The white space at the center forms a star, symbolizing Maine Listings as a “North Star” for its customers, a constant source of support and direction to help real estate professionals helm what is almost always the biggest financial decision in their lives for most people. The goal: For its brand icon to eventually stand on its own as a mark of excellence and trust.



Culture drives brand from the inside out

The branding process, Libby explained, was deeply collaborative, involving staff, committee members, and the board, and facilitated by WAV Group to ensure the final look felt authentic to win the support of its members.

“The change also signals a renewed internal focus on storytelling, transparency, and strategic communications to connect with all stakeholders, from real estate professionals to home buyers and sellers,” she added.

“This is about more than a logo,” said Jeff Harris, 2025 President of the Maine Association of Realtors, which powers Maine Listings. "It's about aligning our culture, communications, and customer experience. We're proud of what this new look represents: a promise to always be evolving, listening, and delivering."

About Maine Listings

Maine Listings is one of the most innovative and customer-first focused multiple listing services (MLS) in the US and is a leader throughout New England. Maine Listings is dedicated to empowering real estate professionals through cutting-edge technology and exceptional training and is renowned for its world-class customer service. As the real estate data backbone for Maine's professionals, Maine Listings is committed to advancing the industry while supporting its members every step of the way. Learn more at mainelistings.com.

