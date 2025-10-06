Dayforce Expands Dayforce Partner Network to Power Global Growth and Deliver More Value to Customers, Faster

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced significant enhancements to its Dayforce Partner Network (DPN). Built on the three pillars of Service Delivery, Community, and Technology & Innovation, DPN gives customers more choice, flexibility, and faster time-to-value by strengthening the depth and breadth of partner resources across the Dayforce platform. The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, alongside several advancements that empower customers to better plan, grow, and deliver using the Dayforce AI-powered people platform.

As AI advances, regulations evolve, and workforces transform, trusted partners are essential to help organizations scale and unlock lasting value. Dayforce’s enhanced network provides deeper expertise and faster ways to maximize ROI from Dayforce.

“In our fast-moving world, speed and trust matter more than ever - and our partners deliver both,” said Beata Reimer, Group Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Dayforce, Inc. “This transformation isn’t just about expanding reach, it’s about building a partner network that leads with innovation, drives growth, and delivers measurable impact – giving customers more choice, greater confidence, and stronger ROI from their Dayforce investment.”

What’s New and What It Means

Dayforce is introducing new programs and alliances designed to deliver greater value to customers by strengthening partner expertise, expanding access, and enabling faster adoption. Highlights include:

Service Delivery Expansion: Dayforce is partnering with Deloitte, CGI, Align HCM, and HCLTech to boost implementation capacity and extend domain expertise. In addition, a new enterprise training subscription has been developed to help scale enablement for delivery partners and enhance partner effectiveness, ensuring customers benefit from faster deployments and consistent, high-quality outcomes.

Dayforce is partnering with Deloitte, CGI, Align HCM, and HCLTech to boost implementation capacity and extend domain expertise. In addition, a new enterprise training subscription has been developed to help scale enablement for delivery partners and enhance partner effectiveness, ensuring customers benefit from faster deployments and consistent, high-quality outcomes. Community Partnerships: Dayforce is advancing its community pillar by introducing a direct-to-private equity strategy, alongside an expanded partnership with OMNIA Partners in the public sector and continued collaboration with Coretrust. Together, this extends Dayforce's reach across private equity, public sector, and enterprise markets, giving customers earlier access to innovation and simpler procurement pathways.

Technology and Innovation Partnerships: Dayforce continues to expand capabilities across pay, time, talent, and learning through alliances with Microsoft, Docusign (eSignature), Emburse (expense management), and Go1 (learning content). A new Carrier Partner Program will help make benefits delivery easier through direct API integrations.

Ecosystem Expansion: Dayforce is launching two key initiatives to broaden reach and increase partner impact. A new Resell Program will expand customer access through trusted partners and create recurring revenue opportunities. Separately, the Dayforce Developer Community provides a dedicated hub for co-creation and extensibility, empowering partners to build integrations, plug-ins, and enhancements within the Dayforce ecosystem.

Additional Information

